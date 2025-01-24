Insights into China's Tech and Tourism Dominance Unveiled by Huawei and its Advertising Platform, Petal Ads at FITUR 2025

MADRID, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei and its Petal Ads platform revealed that Chinese tourists spend nearly twice as much as average international travellers, while showcasing China's technological leadership at a high-level networking event during FITUR 2025, a premier global travel trade fair.

The annual FITUR 2025 gathers global tourism professionals to showcase industry performance and spotlight sustainability, innovation, and economic impact. Huawei, through Petal Ads, bridges Spain's leading tourism entities with Chinese representatives, hosting a high-level networking event to enhance economic and cultural collaboration.

Insights into China's Dominance in Global Spending and InnovationDr Jaime Gonzalo, VP of Huawei Mobile Services Europe, stressed the importance of the Chinese market in global tourism, where the ability to engage this lucrative market effectively is now a critical factor for success in the competitive global tourism landscape.

"As one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world, China is a key driver of revenue for various tourism sectors, including retail and entertainment, significantly contributing to the economic growth of global tourism hotspots. This increase in spending emphasises the importance of tourism businesses and destinations worldwide to cater to the needs and preferences of modern Chinese tourists, offering tailored services and embracing popular digital platforms in China," he shared.

Jaime highlighted China's leadership in innovation, noting its €1 billion 5G investment by 2025, four times of Europe's. He also emphasised advancements in IoT and the "super apps" ecosystem. Jaime stressed the importance of a multi-device integrated approach to engage Chinese tourists, citing Huawei's Petal Ads platform's success in running impactful campaigns in this market.

Networking Event HighlightsMr He Yong, Minister Counsellor for Cultural Affairs at the Chinese Embassy, opened the event with a compelling speech that set the tone for the discussions.

Mrs Carmen González Gens, VP of Huawei Technologies Spain, then outlined the company's vision for sustainable tourism, centred on five pillars: environmental sustainability, connectivity, digital transformation, inclusive tourism, and off-season travel.

She pointed out technology's role in improving the tourism experience for all, especially for Chinese travellers, by eliminating friction points and modernising information access. She also explored how Huawei is focusing on shifting tourism patterns by encouraging off-season travel, a strategy that resonates with the growing interest of Chinese tourists in local and lesser-known experiences.

Mr Julio López Astor, Deputy Director of Tourism Studies and Knowledge of TourSpain, focused on major takeaways from the International Visitor Satisfaction Survey 2024. He revealed Chinese tourists were mostly satisfied and prioritised leisure activities, valuing these offerings more than their overall trip experience.

They also expressed above-average satisfaction with the beauty of the landscapes and green areas in cities. They were comparatively less satisfied about security, tranquillity and foreign language proficiency in Spain, urging it's tourism industry to enhance leisure offerings, strengthen sustainability initiatives and improve safety to boost tourists' satisfaction even further.

How Petal Ads Connects Brands to China's Tourism IndustryHuawei's advertising platform, Petal Ads, transforms Spanish tourism with precise audience segmentation and extensive reach in the China market. Using AI-driven technologies and first-party data, brands can craft targeted campaigns to engage high-value Chinese tourists, enhance user engagement, and maximise ROI with real-time performance optimisation.

About Petal Ads Petal Ads, Huawei's mobile ad platform, connects publishers, advertisers, and marketers globally. Boasting over 360,000 publishers and a wide industry range with more than 200 sectors, it enables agencies and businesses to reach over 730 million new customers worldwide.

For more information on Petal Ads, visit: https://ads.huawei.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605379/Huawei_Fitur_2025.jpg