International Youth Day 2024: Shanghai Electric Launches Onboarding Training for New Recruits with Focus on Youth Career Development

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727) recently launched a comprehensive training program tailored for over 700 newly recruited graduates. This move, following a nationwide hiring spree, is aimed at molding young talent for sectors at the forefront of reshaping the energy industry. As part of the program, the recruits visited Shanghai Electric's industrial bases, where they gained insights about the company's corporate structure, innovation processes, digital advancements, and strategies for managing talent.

"Young talent has always been the engine behind our sustained growth and long-term vision," said Zhu Zhaokai, Employee Director of Shanghai Electric Holdings Group. "Their innovative spirit and fresh perspectives are what keep Shanghai Electric dynamic and forward-thinking. As we look to the future, it's crucial that we continue to nurture youth talent, encouraging our new recruits to embrace creativity and lead with innovation."

This year's recruitment drive at Shanghai Electric underscores the company's strategic focus on pushing for innovation in high-end, intelligent, and green industrial and energy equipment.

Central to this is the attraction of top-tier talent:

For intelligent development, Shanghai Electric has targeted recruitment in areas pivotal to its growth in automation and digital technology. The 2024 intake includes:

Shanghai Electric is demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability by prioritizing candidates with expertise in green industries.

Digital Transformation and Tailored Assessments

Digital transformation sits at the heart of Shanghai Electric's strategy as it explores new solutions to innovate energy and industrial equipment. This year, the recruitment process was optimized with customized online assessments designed to identify the unique potential of each candidate. The training for new hires includes innovative methods like leaderless group discussions and comprehensive case studies, aligning with strategic company objectives.

"Excellence E+" Talent Development System

To maximize the potential of young professionals, Shanghai Electric has developed the "Excellence E+" talent development framework with three goals pillared, Electric+, Empower+, and Engine+, and structured into five phases, integration, understanding, skill-building, enhancement, and achievement. New hires will engage in talent development programs based on their career paths and stages of growth. Key programs include an intensive training camp, young talent cultivation projects, management and technical trainee programs, and a special scheme for developing future technology leaders.

Targeted Programs and Hands-On Training

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, rolled out a detailed program focused on the understanding phase for young talent, employing a "1+2+2+12" model. A holistic approach ensures that the new employees gain mastery in core procedures, product technology, assembly techniques, and site management, comprising of:

Shanghai Electric Power Station Group is also targeting young professionals in the achievement phase to develop future leaders for the renewable energy sector. As the world accelerates its shift towards sustainable energy, this strategic initiative provides intensive training in crucial areas such as electrochemistry, materials science, semiconductors, and physics. This training aims to equip these high-potential individuals with the diverse skills necessary to excel in the competitive renewable energy market.

For more information, please visit https://www.shanghai-electric.com/group_en/.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2480831/video.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346204/Shanghai_Electric_logo.jpg