Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 06 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:12 Israele: "Gaza City circondata". Usa schierano sottomarino nucleare

23:38 Che tempo che fa, la letterina di Littizzetto ai comici russi: "Giù le mani da Meloni"

23:21 Tim, cda approva vendita rete a Kkr: offerta fino a 22 miliardi

23:07 Fiorello artificiale a Che tempo che fa - Video

22:51 Fiorentina-Juventus 0-1, gol di Miretti e Allegri insegue Inter

22:05 Che tempo che fa, Fiorello 'artificiale' saluta Mollica da Fazio: "Così ok per Rai"

21:41 Ucraina, Zelensky invita Trump: "Vieni a vedere, pace con Putin impossibile"

21:06 Milano, marito e moglie trovati morti con ferite da arma da taglio

20:56 Israele, Iran: "Italia deve preoccuparsi per i suoi soldati in Libano"

20:10 F1 Gp Brasile, Verstappen vince ancora con Red Bull e Ferrari affonda

20:01 Roma-Lecce 2-1, gol di Azmoun e Lukaku: rimonta al fotofinish

19:35 Israele, Emily è viva: è un ostaggio. Il padre: "Scioccato, non felice"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Int'l comic conference opens in ancient Chinese city Anyang

06 novembre 2023 | 06.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

ANYANG, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An international comic conference opened Saturday in the ancient city of Anyang, central China'sHenan Province, attracting over 1,000 cartoonists and animators from 12 countries and regions including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

A total of 2,931 comic works from 29 countries and regions are on display at the 19th International Comic Conference, which will last until Nov. 8, according to the Organizing Committee.

A special exhibition on China's comics over the past 30 years is also on show, showcasing the masterpieces of 70 Chinese cartoonists.

The international comic conference was jointly initiated by cartoon industry organizations in China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other countries and regions in 1996.

Anyang is one of the eight ancient capitals of China, where the Shang Dynasty (c.16th century-11th century BC) built its capital over 3000 years ago. The characters inscribed on the oracle bones and animal bones unearthed here, known as oracle bone script, are the earliest mature writing system discovered in China to date. The International Comic Conference at the hometown of oracle bone script brings about unique charm to the event.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443064 

   Caption: Int'l comic conference opens in ancient Chinese city Anyang.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266959/Comic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intl-comic-conference-opens-in-ancient-chinese-city-anyang-301978105.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN58989 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza city Anyang centro city ancient city
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani su campo profughi Gaza, almeno 51 morti
News to go
Rottamazione quater, per la prima o unica rata c'è tempo fino a domani
News to go
Alluvione Toscana, migliaia di famiglie senza corrente elettrica
News to go
Nasrallah: "Le vittime di Hamas sono tutti martiri"
News to go
Aumenta la bolletta del gas
News to go
Alluvione Toscana, Giani: "Circa 300 milioni di danni"
News to go
Lotta a evasione, governo: "Nessuno sconto o condono"
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella rende omaggio al Milite Ignoto
News to go
Valditara: "Scuola sia antidoto a discriminazioni e antisemitismo"
News to go
Usa, prima donna al vertice della Marina: è l'ammiraglio Lisa Franchetti
News to go
Taxi introvabili, ci pensa l'Antitrust
News to go
Onde del mare sui ristoranti di Portofino: cosa è successo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza