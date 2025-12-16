Introducing CapCut Pad -- A New Editing Experience Designed for iPad Creators

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CapCut is committed to making high-quality video creation accessible anywhere inspiration strikes. Today, CapCut is excited to introduce CapCut Pad, a new iPad-optimised editing experience that brings the full power and layout of the platform on desktop to a portable device. With a redesigned interface, Apple Pencil support rolling out in the coming weeks, and multi-track editing that lets creators layer videos, audio, and effects with more control, CapCut Pad marks the evolution from a mobile-first editor into a professional, cross-device creative platform.

A more powerful way to edit on iPad

CapCut Pad gives iPad users a complete creative workspace designed for professional, multi-track editing. With a rebuilt interface, and intuitive touch controls, creators can layer multiple clips, refine audio, adjust color, and work across detailed timelines with ease, all in a workflow that feels natural on iPad.

This new experience brings the full power and layout of CapCut on desktop to a portable device, offering iPad users tools that support everything from quick edits to complex projects. CapCut Pad turns iPad into a flexible, professional editor that creators can rely on wherever inspiration strikes.

CapCut Pad is rebuilt specifically for iPad creators, offering:

Built for a wide range of creative workflows

CapCut Pad supports anyone who wants professional editing tools in a portable format, including:

By combining desktop-level capability with mobile flexibility, CapCut Pad helps creators stay productive and inspired, no matter where they are.

CapCut Pad is available now on the App Store in most global regions. The experience is built on our February desktop release, and will continue rolling out CapCut iPad features. We can't wait to see what our community creates with CapCut Pad. Download CapCut Pad on the App Store to explore the new iPad experience today.

