circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:19
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ISLE 2025 to Open on March 7: Global Innovation & Production Hub of LED Display & Integrated System

10 febbraio 2025 | 10.19
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ISLE 2025, Asia's biggest exhibition of Smart Display & Integrated System, will take place at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (SHENZHEN WORLD) from March 7‐9, 2025.

Located in Shenzhen, renowned as the world's R&D and production hub for LED displays, as well as integrated system products, ISLE 2025 will host more than 1000 online and onsite exhibitors, with an exhibition area of 80000 square meters.

The three-day event will fully showcase the latest technologies and innovative achievements in professional fields such as display technology and supporting equipment, LED industry chain products, audio-video integration, and the integration and application of sound, light, and vision, highlighting innovations from leading brands like Leyard, Absen, Unilumin, LEDman, AOTO, LianTronics, BOE, Skyworth, Hisense, Novastar, Cedar, etc.

Gloshine, the rental giant, will present an eye-catching 1000 square meter "YUE Glamour Gloshine" live show for stage designers and systems integrators, with its ever-expanding range of LED displays, 3D naked-eye displays, transparent displays, LED spheres and 360° immersive displays.

With special zones for Micro-LED, Smart City Display, and Virtual Production, hundreds of new products will debut by manufacturers of LED displays (XR stages, small-pitch, transparent, floor, irregular and smart interactive screens); professional stage equipment, AV system; commercial display (VR/AR/MR and 3D applications); LED lighting; Audio-visual integration and application.

ISLE 2025 exhibition hall layout:Display Technology & Associates, Integration of Light, Audio-visual & Communication (Hall 5)Display Technology & System and Supporting Equipment (Halls 6, 7 & 8)

For updates, please follow ISLE at:ISLE Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isleshenzhenISLE LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/international-smart-display-and-integrated-system-exhibition-shenzhen-3a6a6a10a/  ISLE YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ISLEOfficialAccISLE Twitter: https://x.com/ISLEOfficialAccPlease visit https://www.isle.org.cn/?lang=en&locale=en to register ISLE2025 and access the newest information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616245/image.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616240/ISLE_2025_exhibition_hall_layout.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isle-2025-to-open-on-march-7-global-innovation--production-hub-of-led-display--integrated-system-302372220.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN15253 en US ICT ICT Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Spreco alimentare, Italia terza in Europa: peggio solo in Germania e Francia
News to go
Ita-Lufthansa, nuove sinergie al decollo
News to go
Influenza in Italia, gli ultimi dati
News to go
Fisco, Salvini: "Rottamazione riguarda 10 milioni di italiani, Giorgetti d'accordo"
Les Votives: "Il nostro rock è senza stereotipi" - Video
News to go
Maltempo, neve in arrivo: ecco dove
News to go
Caso Almasri, "nessuna indagine Cpi aperta contro Italia"
News to go
MIDO, il salone internazionale dell'eyewear a Fiera Milano Rho
News to go
Gaza, il piano di Trump
News to go
Boom delle auto usate nel 2024
News to go
Mattarella: "Unione europea non tradirà libertà e democrazia"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2025, oggi il primo click day


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza