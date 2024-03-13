IT Partners 2024: Pantum Showcases Latest Products, Accelerating Europe Market Development

PARIS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading printer solution provider Pantum is bringing its latest products at IT Partners 2024, taking place at Disneyland Paris from March 13-14. Some of the products on show will include a new series of 22PPM A4 monochrome laser printers, 20PPM A4 color laser printers, and 30PPM A3 color LED printers.

The trade event brings together the IT, telecoms, and audiovisual channel industry communities for extensive exchanges. During the premier IT trade show, Pantum will connect with a wide variety of customer groups and tap into new market opportunities, with the goal of amplifying its brand recognition throughout Europe and the wider sector. "We're very honored to be part of the IT Partners 2024 exhibition and showcase our latest products and innovations in the European market. Pantum always insists on placing innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity at the core of the brand, and commits to sustainable development through design and technological innovation, to bring users efficient and reliable printer products and services," said Jose Ballesteros, the Deputy Manager of Pantum Holland Branch Office.

Smart Classic Series: Cost-effective, Compact, and Hassle-Free Printing Solution

At IT Partners 2024, Pantum will introduce the Smart Classic series, a cost-effective printing solution with a compact design that's suitable for your desk and office setup.

Vibrant 20 Series: High-Speed Printing with Advanced Features and Enhanced Connectivity

The Pantum Vibrant 20 Series caters to a wide range of user scenarios. It is well-suited for small offices or home offices, offering high printing speed and versatile features that enhance office productivity.

Long-awaited Ultra 330 series: A Highly Efficient A3 Color LED Printer

The Ultra 330 series, on the other hand, stands out as a highly efficient model for office applications, combining high-quality printing, advanced features, and robust security measures.

With a strong commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable development, Pantum will continually expand its strong product portfolio while forging more expansive partnerships centered on consistent growth. "Moving forward, Pantum will bring more innovative products and deliver premium series printers to our customers, while guaranteeing that our offerings align seamlessly with evolving consumer needs and expectations," said Jose Ballesteros.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of more than 110 countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products, as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

