Venerdì 01 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:29
comunicato stampa

Itaipu exhibits results of its work on SDGs and discusses sustainable future at COP 28

01 dicembre 2023 | 20.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The company will present to the Conference's participants the Itaipu More than Energy program, which intensifies and expands actions within the UN's 17 SDGs

FOZ DO IGUAÇU, Brazil, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaipu Binacional participates in COP 28 in Dubai to present the results of the extensive work it has been conducting within each of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) proposed by the UN. In addition to the actions already developed, the company presents possibilities generated by the Itaipu More than Energy program (Mais que Energia), which expands and intensifies work on several SDGs, especially in the most deprived regions of its influence, such as indigenous villages, quilombos (former maroon communities), and low-HDI municipalities.

In the Itaipu Binacional's first panel at the conference on its 2nd day, at 4:30 PM local time and 9:30 AM Brasília time, Brazilian General Director Enio Verri will address the strategic importance of the 2030 Agenda, within which the SDGs are embedded, and the need for international cooperation to implement sustainable development practices.

On Sunday, the 3rd day, energy transition and defossilization driven by circular economy for the Global South are the topics of the event featuring the participation of the Itaipu Technological Park (PTI). The PTI receives investments from Itaipu for research in renewable energy, among other initiatives within the 2030 Agenda, and will deliver a presentation on biogas as an efficient energy resource for sustainability. 

Mitigating the effects of climate change through integrated water and energy solutions is the subject of the debate on the 4th day, next Monday. In a panel gathering experts and authorities on the topic, Itaipu's General Director will once again address the actions developed by Itaipu, such as caring for riparian vegetation, recovering water springs and degraded areas, and constant monitoring of water quality in the reservoir and its tributaries. Over the years, Itaipu has already restored more than 800 water springs and preserves more than 100 thousand hectares of forests. The goal pursued with the Itaipu More than Energy program is to increase the number of preserved water sources to 9 thousand.

Closing Itaipu's participation in the panels on Wednesday, the 6th day, the work carried out on solid waste will be introduced. Through partnerships with municipalities and institutions, Itaipu invests in environmental recovery and works towards generating employment and income in socially vulnerable communities.

In addition to the panels, Itaipu will also participate in bilateral meetings and consultations with entities linked to the power sector and the United Nations.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/itaipu-exhibits-results-of-its-work-on-sdgs-and-discusses-sustainable-future-at-cop-28-302003482.html

