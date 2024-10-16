Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Itaipu's General Director speaks at the ministerial meeting of G20

16 ottobre 2024 | 18.01
FOZ DO IGUAÇU, Brazil, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian General Director of Itaipu, Enio Verri, spoke at the plenary meeting of the G20 ministers on Friday, the final day of discussions held by the Working Group on Energy Transitions, at the Bourbon Hotel in Foz do Iguaçu (Brazil). In his speech, the Director discussed the company's role in supporting Federal Government policies, emphasizing Itaipu's significance on the global stage regarding energy transition.

Enio Verri was introduced by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, who also serves on the Board of the Binational. The minister opened the plenary by summarizing the week's discussions and highlighting the importance of building global governance concerning a low-carbon economy. Silveira stated that Itaipu is "an example of energy integration in South America and of clean and renewable energy production, a key representative of our hydropower plants and the abundance of freshwater in Brazil."

In his presentation, Verri highlighted Itaipu's energy generation, from the milestone of 3 billion MWh produced throughout its history to new investments in biofuel plants, synthetic oil, and the potential to generate solar energy with panels on the surface of the reservoir. He also commented on Itaipu's socio-environmental initiatives and the partnership between Brazil and Paraguay.

"Managed by Brazil and Paraguay, Itaipu is proof that it is possible to produce clean energy, to build a strong socio-environmental policy in defense of the planet, and, above all, to invest in technological innovation and energy transition. Itaipu is absolutely committed, and I hope you all can visit us," he stated.

Itaipu in the G20

Before his speech at the ministerial plenary, Enio Verri reviewed Itaipu's participation throughout the week at the G20 meeting and the 15th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM15) and the 9th Mission Innovation (MI-9), the latter two held at the Mabu Hotel. According to the Director, Itaipu gained prominence and global relevance in the energy transitions agenda.

"Itaipu ends this week of meetings as a major player in the global debate, with its socio-environmental policies, technological innovation, energy transition, and, above all, its commitment to a sustainable planet," Verri stated. "We were approached for bilateral meetings by several countries, and we received many visits from energy ministers around the world. Just as Brazil is a reference in energy transition, Itaipu is becoming the major model for hydropower production alongside environmental policy."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529924/20241004PlenariaBourbonG20_ML__22.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/itaipus-general-director-speaks-at-the-ministerial-meeting-of-g20-302276528.html

