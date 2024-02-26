Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 08:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

IWA Outdoor Classics 2024 Set to Unveil World's First Tactical Thermal Imager

26 febbraio 2024 | 08.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the anticipation builds for the highly anticipated IWA Outdoor Classics 2024, all eyes are on Xinfrared, Master in thermal imaging technology. Positioned at Booth Number 6-435 in the Exhibition Centre, 90471 Nürnberg, Germany, from February 29 to March 3, Xinfrared is set to unveil its latest marvel: the Xinfrared XH15, hailed as the World's First Tactical Thermal Imager.

In a recent interview, Xinfrared's Product Development Director, Ryan Mi, expressed great enthusiasm for the XH15. Ryan says, " XH15 supports more than 20 DIY usage modes, whether it's mounted on a gun, modifying a helmet, or something else, you only need an XH15 to do it." He said, "We call it a '20 in 1' tactical thermal imager."

When asked about the key features of the XH15 compared to other thermal imagers on the market, Ryan emphasized its groundbreaking specifications. He explained, "The XH15 has the world's highest frame rate, an astonishing 60Hz." He added, "This means users can experience smooth real-time imaging even in the most dynamic environments."

Ryan also highlighted the XH15's high thermal sensitivity, reaching 25mK, enabling precise detection of even the slightest temperature differences. He stated, "Whether conducting outdoor observation or navigating challenging terrain, the XH15's thermal sensitivity ensures optimal clarity and accuracy." One of the most impressive features of the XH15 is its ultra-long detection range of up to 1500m, providing users with competitive visibility and situational awareness. Ryan commented, " You know, the XH15 is a tactical thermal imager."

The XH15 isn't the sole star of Xinfrared's showcase. Also on display are an array of groundbreaking products including the World's Smallest Thermal Scope Xinfrared T2 Pro, the versatile All in ONE XH09, and the diminutive yet powerful P2pro, crowned as the World's Smallest Thermal Camera. Additionally, visitors can marvel at the 8mm Temperature Measurement Master T2s+ and experience the futuristic Auto AI Night Vision System NV2, turning night into day with its anti-glare and haze capabilities.

But Xinfrared isn't content with mere product displays; they're inviting attendees to an exclusive hands-on experience with their latest offerings: the XT300, X919, Go19, and P2L. It's not just tech display; it's about connecting and pushing outdoor visual limits with fellow enthusiasts.

Contact Information:Sales Department of XinfraredE-mail: sales@xinfrared.comOfficial Website: https://www.xinfrared.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iwa-outdoor-classics-2024-set-to-unveil-worlds-first-tactical-thermal-imager-302070637.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44978 en US Salute_E_Benessere Altro Sport ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza thermal imaging technology set to all eyes Germania
Vedi anche
News to go
Sardegna alle urne, per votare c'è tempo fino alle 22
News to go
Torna il bonus psicologo
News to go
Transizione ecologica, entro 2050 in Ue serviranno 60 milioni di lavoratori 'green'
News to go
Scontri Pisa, Piantedosi: "Nessun cambiamento su ordine pubblico, valuteremo eccessi"
News to go
Bonus ristrutturazione 2024, come richiederlo
News to go
Sardegna domenica al voto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Se Putin non paga per quello che fa andrà avanti"
News to go
Bce, bilancio in rosso
News to go
Autovelox, addio multe a catena
News to go
Sciopero oggi 23 febbraio: dai trasporti alla scuola, ecco chi protesta
News to go
Terzo mandato, respinto l'emendamento leghista
News to go
Biden contro Putin: "E' un pazzo figlio di put..."


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza