Giovedì 06 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 08:49
JA Solar Selected as one of the Preferred Suppliers for the World's Largest PV and Energy Storage Project

06 febbraio 2025 | 08.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 16, at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025 (ADSW)  Masdar, the UAE's clean energy leader, announced JA Solar as one of the preferred suppliers for the world's largest PV and energy storage project. This groundbreaking initiative is the world's first 24/7 gigascale project, combining solar photovoltaic (PV) power and battery storage to deliver uninterrupted renewable energy.

Masdar, established in 2006, is a global pioneer in renewable energy, spearheading advancements in solar, wind, geothermal, energy storage, and green hydrogen technologies. With a mission to achieve net-zero goals, Masdar has developed and invested in over 50GW of projects across more than 40 countries, making a significant contribution to a sustainable future.

Located in Abu Dhabi, UAE, this record-breaking project will feature 5.2GW of PV capacity and a 19GWh battery energy storage system, constituted of a north site and a south site, each of 2.6GW and 9.5GWh PV capacity. Once operational, it will deliver 1GW of stable baseload power daily, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and accelerating the UAE's 2050 Net Zero Strategy. The project marks a historic milestone in achieving the commitments outlined at COP28 and sets a new benchmark for renewable energy development.

Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Chief Operating Officer at Masdar, remarked, "The record-breaking project marks a giant step forward in the clean energy transformation, addressing the intermittency of renewables and enabling the dispatch of clean energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week. As Masdar's largest and most ambitious project to date, we are committed to collaborating with the best possible partners that will deliver to the highest standards. I look forward to working with the preferred suppliers in setting a new global benchmark in clean energy innovation."

Aiqing Yang, Executive President of JA Solar, commented, "JA Solar is proud to deepen our collaboration with Masdar on this record-breaking project, which represents a monumental leap in the global clean energy transformation. As a company committed to advancing sustainable solutions, we share Masdar's vision of enabling continuous, reliable clean power. This project not only sets a new global benchmark for energy innovation but also reinforces the pivotal role of high-quality, cutting-edge technology in driving the transition to a low-carbon future. We are honored to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative and are confident that our partnership will continue to set the standard for excellence in the renewable energy sector."

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-selected-as-one-of-the-preferred-suppliers-for-the-worlds-largest-pv-and-energy-storage-project-302369860.html

