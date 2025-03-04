JIGOO V700: The Revolutionary Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Station to Free Your Hands From All "Dirty Work"

BERLIN, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you still struggling with floating dust and dirty hands when emptying your vacuum's dust cup? While most vacuum cleaners only facilitate household cleaning tasks but leave behind the hassle of dust cup cleaning and filter maintenance, JIGOO, the leading innovator of high-end household cleaning appliances, takes a step further and strives to free your hands from the "dirty work" that follows cleaning routines. The JIGOO V700, a game-changing cordless vacuum cleaner with an auto-empty and auto-charging station, is designed for a truly intelligent and effortless experience, leaving your hands with zero dirt contact and minimizing maintenance.

All-In-One Station for Automatic Dust Collection

The JIGOO V700 features an all-in-one station that automatically cleans the filter, collects dust from the dust cup, and transfers it to the dust bag without manual operation. After dust collection, the vacuum recharges automatically. This innovative design ensures a hands-free and easy cleaning experience.

The large 2.5-liter dust bag can be used for 90 days, eliminating the need for frequent replacement. Users can simply change the bag when the dust full indicator lights up, without getting their hands dirty.

Efficient Self-Cleaning for Minimal Maintenance

Its 480W brushless motor delivers 33KPa powerful suction that blows dust and dirt throughout the dirt path and transfers them to the station. To ensure efficient dust removal, the HEPA utilizes a spindle-shaped design, allowing for 360° blowing to clean filter gaps. Furthermore, the bullet-shaped cyclone cone smoothly removes hair without tangling. These innovations enable deep self-cleaning and long-lasting, clog-free use of the machine.

More Features for Optimal Cleaning

Pricing & Availability

The JIGOO V700 is available on Jigoolife.com, Geekbuying, de.geekbuying, fr.geekbuying, Geekbuying.pl, Geekmaxi, Amazon, and BestBuy, offering great deals to celebrate the new launch from March 4th-18th.

About JIGOO

JIGOO combines elegance, efficiency, and a touch of playful charm, providing a delightful cleaning experience. In 2025, JIGOO is expanding the product line from mattress vacuum cleaner to upgrade vacuum cleaners. Search JIGOO vacuum cleaner to get more information.

Email: marketing@jigoolife.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631630/Jigoo_V700_New_Arrivals_Banner_1.jpg