JLR and Tata Communications strengthen partnership to deliver smarter, data-driven connected cars

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLR and Tata Communications are set to enhance JLR's connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide through the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform. The collaboration will empower JLR's next-generation software-defined vehicles with continuous connectivity and access to intelligent services even in the remotest locations across 120 countries. The latest collaboration is an extension of their existing partnership to future-proof the carmaker's digital transformation.

Leveraging Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, JLR's upcoming medium-sized SUVs built on the new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) will seamlessly transition between mobile networks and operators, enabling non-stop access to personalised connected services, such as media streaming. The platform will also enable greater and more secure data exchange between JLR and its customers' vehicles, delivering more efficient software over-the-air (SOTA) updates and supporting the rollout of evolving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Every day, JLR's fleet of connected vehicles generates 2.5 terabytes (TB) of data, with half a million electronic control units (ECUs) updated per month on average over the last 12 months. The use of Tata Communications MOVE™ platform will increase this data exchange and enable JLR engineers to harness deeper insights, monitor vehicle performance in real-time, and enable more prompt updates over the air to improve vehicle maintenance and servicing, reducing costs for the car owners and JLR.

The advanced vehicles, expected to hit the roads in 2026, will deliver a smarter and more intelligent driving experience.

The introduction of the Tata Communications MOVE™ will offer JLR customers:

Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of Tata Communications MOVE™, said: "The automotive industry is continually innovating to meet ever-changing customer demands. Last year, our digital fabric enabled seamless connectivity across all JLR's production sites globally. As part of our extended partnership, we're now powering JLR's software-defined vehicle journey worldwide and enabling them to deliver advanced driving features in their cars. The insights derived from the data exchanged through our platform will enable JLR to offer personalised customer experiences, opening doors for new revenue streams."

Mark Brogden, Director of Digital Product Platform Off-Board at JLR, said: "JLR was the first luxury vehicle manufacturer to introduce dual modem, dual eSIM design for enhanced connectivity with the launch of Defender in 2020. The partnership with Tata Communications is the next step in our software-defined vehicle journey, offering highly secure and cost-effective data connectivity across 120 countries. Starting in 2026 with our next generation of medium-size luxury SUVs, Tata Communications MOVE™ aims to deliver continuous connected experiences for our clients, offering features and new software updates over-the-air to meet the expectations of our luxury client base.''

About JLR

JLR's Reimagine strategy is delivering a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design.

We are transforming our business with the aim to become carbon net zero across our supply chain, products, and operations by 2039. We have set a roadmap to reduce emissions across our own operations and value chains by 2030 through approved, science-based targets. Electrification is central to this strategy and before the end of the decade our Range Rover, Discovery, Defender collections will each have a pure electric model, while Jaguar will be entirely electric.

At heart we are a British company, with two design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an engine manufacturing centre, and a battery assembly centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China (joint venture), Slovakia, India, and Brazil, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe. JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, part of Tata Sons.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

