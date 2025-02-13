JOICO© ANNOUNCES KATE HUDSON AS FIRST-EVER GLOBAL CELEBRITY SPOKESPERSON

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joico, known for its legacy of product performance and the joi(e) de vivre they bring to hair enthusiasts around the world, is celebrating an incredible milestone: 50 years of healthy hair innovations. Poised for an ultimate season of celebration, the joi-ful brand is excited to announce, actress, singer and entrepreneur, Kate Hudsonhas joined the brand as its Global Celebrity Spokesperson.

Building on a trusted heritage in salons, the healthy hair brand is now bringing that same salon-quality experience directly to consumers through multiple channels, making luxury hair care accessible and personal. With its 50-year history of creating haircare that delivers real results, the campaign with Hudson will highlight Redefining healthy hair. Since forever.

The brand's campaign and partnership with Hudson will launch in February 2025 and last through the end of the first quarter of 2026. Hudson will be prominently featured throughout advertising for the brand in all digital mediums including social media globally, and in print and in-store advertising and merchandising for the brand's North American markets.

The creative concept for the campaign, filmed on location in Southern California with Hudson, capitalizes on her innate playfulness. This concept, "joi lessons with Kate Hudson," is the brand's take on "finding joi" while staying authentic and delivering an easygoing-chic. The campaign will show a glimpse into Hudson's world and how she finds "joi."

The campaign will place the legacy brand front and center for many at-home consumers, while speaking to the professional hairdresser community and continuing its support and engagement with its primary audience.

From new product launches to hero products, both the campaign and the partnership with Hudson will have something to offer all those both new and old to the joi of healthy hair.

Find your joi at joico.eu and follow Joico throughout its social media channels for all things Joico + Kate Hudson.

About Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is a Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress, singer/songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. She is best known for her roles in "Almost Famous," "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," and "Bride Wars," which she also produced. She co-starred with Mark Wahlberg in "Deepwater Horizon," "Marshall," opposite Chadwick Boseman and Sterling K. Brown and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in "Music." She co-starred opposite Octavia Spencer in the Apple TV+ series, "Truth Be Told," and starred in Ana Lily Amirpour's mystery thriller "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon." She was part of the all-star ensemble of the global smash hit, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," streaming on Netflix. Kate's critically-acclaimed debut album, "Glorious", was released in May 2024 and the Deluxe Edition of the album is available now. She will star in the upcoming Netflix series, "Running Point", which premieres in February. Her performance in Max Minghella's "Shell," which had its World Premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, garnered rave reviews and she stars opposite Hugh Jackman in Craig Brewer's upcoming musical drama, "Song Sung Blue," for Focus Features. In 2013, Kate co-founded Fabletics, a global lifestyle brand centered on inclusivity and community. She continued to expand her wellness empire with her new line of all-natural holistic nutritional supplements, INBLOOM, introduced in 2020. Kate became a New York Times bestselling author in 2013, with her first book Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, which was published by HarperCollins/Dey Street Books and her second book Pretty Fun: Creating & Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition in 2017. She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, host the podcast, "Sibling Revelry," which is available on iHeart Podcasts. Her many charitable and humanitarian affiliations include The Hawn Foundation's MindUP program, the United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, Operation Smile, and numerous other organizations. Visit KateHudson.com for more information.

About Joico

Joico, a Henkel brand, has been leading the healthy-hair revolution since 1975 and together with the latest innovations in hair care creating beautiful, healthy hair to lift your soul and inspire confidence. "Joi" is not only in our name, it runs through everything we do and every product we make. Each and every one of our product innovations are created to help return hair to its strongest, shiniest, healthiest state, even after one use, and with every use thereafter. Sharing the "'JOI' of Healthy Hair" is more than just a promise, it's a guarantee. For more information please visit www.joico.eu.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com.

