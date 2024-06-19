"K-Books Meet Global Readers" in Paris

Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea(KPIPA) hosts Korean book exhibitions and author events in Paris

PARIS, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) and KPIPA hosted a K-Book exhibition and picture book author events in France to introduce K-Books and establish the foundation of K-Book Wave in celebration of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Started on June 5th (Wed), the exhibition, titled <K-Book: The Origin of K-Culture>, was organized to introduce Korean books to French and global audiences in commemoration of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. This exhibition features 59 Korean picture books, 38 Korean literary works translated into French, 13 original Korean web novels that inspired popular webtoons and dramas, totaling 110 diverse Korean books. The exhibition is set up on the third floor of the Korean Cultural Center in France and will continue until August 30th (Fri).

From June 11th (Tue) to June 13th (Thu), picture book author workshops were held at various bookstores, libraries, children's book museum and schools across Paris, including La maison des histoires, Bibliothèque Louise Michel, Gerson. The workshops featured authors such as Oh Se-na, Lee So-young, Kim Sang-keun, and Jung Jin-ho who are interacted with around 500 local children through drawing and crafting workshops, eliciting enthusiastic responses from the Parisian audience. One attendee who participated with her 7-year-old child remarked, "It was great to meet various Korean picture book authors in France,"and the representative from Bibliotheque Louise Michel stated, "This Korean picture book author workshop was a meaningful event that French children could fully enjoy."

On June 14th (Fri), about 150 people, including French publishing professionals and aspiring illustrators, attended the "Korea-France Picture Book Author Talk" held at the Bibliotheque universitaire des langues et civilisations (BULAC). Moderated by picture book journalist Choi Hye-jin, 4 Korean picture book authors and 2 French authors, including Adrien Parlange and Marie Caudry shared their thoughts thorough 3 hours discussion.

A representative from the KPIPA commented, "We aimed to create opportunities to meet European and global readers through the Paris Olympics, the world's largest sports and cultural event. Starting with this exhibition and picture book author events, we will strive to expand the Korean Book Wave through upcoming author events at the Korea House in early August."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442607/K_Book_The_Origin_K_Culture_Exhibition.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442608/Korea_France_Picture_Book_Author_Talk.jpg