Kavalan Releases Limited 15 Years Old Whisky from 'Time Exploration' Series

'15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky' is Kavalan's first age statement whisky

TAIPEI, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan Distillery is launching its first-ever whisky with an age statement, matured in four unique casks: ex-Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry, Ruby Port, and Puncheon.

The release marks a milestone in the journey of this Taiwanese distiller, which has broken boundaries not just by region, but now also by time and maturation.

The whisky also pays tribute to the historic moment when Kavalan and Taiwan began whisky making. On this day in 2006, the first ever drops of Taiwanese-made new make spirit rolled off the stills, setting the stage for nearly two decades of innovation and craftsmanship.

Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky 2025 Edition, 43% ABV, 700ml will be released in just 30,000 bottles globally, representing rare stock from the subtropical distillery's ultra-aged whisky selection.

One of Kavalan's oldest bottlings, CEO Mr YT Lee said the 2025 edition has been masterfully blended using hand-selected aged whisky reserves, drawing on the four distinct cask types.

"We wanted to achieve extraordinary depth and balance with multiple layers of complexity befitting of a high-age statement whisky. So we created a formula based on a four-cask maturation that would maximise the characteristics of each cask and achieve a rich harmony in the final product," he said.

A tribute to 15 years of mastery, Kavalan presents this whisky as a timeless classic, capturing the true nature of time and craftsmanship. The packaging design embodies natural wood grain, symbolising the depth and maturity gained through years of ageing. The bottle design reflects the concept of 'fusion,' harmoniously vatted from four cask types, with textured oak patterns representing their distinct characteristics. The gold-foiled Kavalan logo adds a touch of luxury and sophistication, perfectly encapsulating the refined depth of this 15-year-old whisky.

The Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky 2025 Edition is available through Kavalan's official channels in Taiwan, including the Kavalan Distillery Shop, Kavalan Whisky shops, Kavalan Whisky Bar, and select local liquor stores.

Kavalan 15 Years Old Single Malt Whisky (2025 Edition)

Product Description:

Kavalan 15 Years Old, 700ml 43% ABV whisky is a testament to Kavalan's craftsmanship, showcasing the perfect balance of ageing, cask influence, and blending artistry in every sip.

Colour: Golden caramel

Nose: Captivating aromas of caramel apple mousse, fresh chocolate, walnut cinnamon rolls, and creamy popcorn, intertwined with subtle hints of dried tangerine peel and plum. The finish reveals the sweetness of toffee and black date fruit, evoking a warm, indulgent sweetness.

Palate: Lush citrus aromas of bergamot, lemon, orange, and grapefruit dance with the sweet whispers of dried cranberries, raisins, and longan, unfolding into velvety notes of dark chocolate gelato and caramel walnut coffee mousse. The finish lingers with the comforting warmth of woody cinnamon spice.

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 900 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests.

