Lunedì 21 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 06:46
comunicato stampa

KEENON Robotics Unveils DINERBOT T10 and KLEENBOT C30 at World Robot Conference 2023 in Beijing

21 agosto 2023 | 05.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KEENON Robotics recently showcased its latest innovations at the World Robot Conference in Beijing, unveiling the next-generation multifunctional delivery robot, DINERBOT T10, and the cutting-edge cleaning service robot, KLEENBOT C30, in China. It also provided an opportunity to share KEENON's journey, industry insights and present the remarkable advancements, culminating in a captivating robot show.

 

Founder and CEO Mr. Tony Li started by tracing the company's history and highlighting its deep passion for robotics encapsulated by the name KEENON, meaning "Keen On Robotics". Since 2010, KEENON has been at the forefront of the indoor unmanned commercial service robots. Over the years, it has topped the Chinese market, commanding significant market share and emerging as a global industry leader in commercial service robotics.

Drawing on its strengths in technology, iterative product development and supply chains, KEENON has swiftly expanded its presence overseas, reaching over 60 countries and regions and 600+ cities worldwide while achieving robotics certification in 64 countries.

The event also showcased an impressive and diverse lineup of 15 service robots, from the GUIDERBOT to the DINERBOT, BUTLERBOT and robots for cleaning, disinfection, medical and industrial delivery. 

Presented by CTO Mr. Tang Xuanlai, DINERBOT T10 seamlessly integrates four major features: "efficient delivery," "comprehensive sensor detection," "multi-modal interaction," and "effective advertising". The T10 boasts an open-design large-capacity tray, plate detection for meal retrieval, upgraded motion control performance, and an elevated chassis. This design ensures smooth liquid delivery and exceptional navigation through narrow passages as tight as 59cm. 

The T10's advanced sensor fusion adapts to complex lighting conditions, multi-layer distance detection, enhancing accuracy, algorithm design, and fusion capabilities. Noteworthy is the innovative movable head, combining multi-modal voice and expression interactions. The 23.8-inch screen display and a cloud-based advertising operation system ensure user-friendly convenience.

KEENON also announced its official entry into the cleaning robot market with the KLEENBOT C30. Boasting four cleaning functions and a single cleaning minimum coverage area of 1500sqm in full charge, the C30 stands out for its professional cleaning, portability, agility and cloud-based management capabilities.

As KEENON Robotics forges ahead with the dedication to global innovation and excellence, this event not only celebrates the achievements but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the pursuit of innovation. 

For more information and press inquiries, please contact global@keenon.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188333/image_5018360_38054308.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188322/image_5018360_38054682.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keenon-robotics-unveils-dinerbot-t10-and-kleenbot-c30-at-world-robot-conference-2023-in-beijing-301905243.html

in Evidenza