Keymed Biosciences Announces 2023 Annual Results and Business Updates

CHENGDU, China, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) today announced its 2023 annual results, along with recent pipeline highlights and corporate updates.

"We made solid advances across our business in 2023 toward our goal to become a fully-integrated innovative biopharmaceutical company," said Dr. Bo Chen, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Keymed Biosciences. "We successfully filed for NDA for Stapokibart (CM310), gaining priority review status, and have reported positive results from multiple clinical studies. We continued to develop our innovative and differentiated pipelines, actively explored value-accretive strategic partnerships, further expanded our cGMP-compliant manufacturing capacity and efficiently prepared for the company to become a commercial organization. The year 2024 is set to be an exciting one for Keymed, as the commercialization of our first product will propel us from being a clinical-stage biotech to a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. We will build on our plans to enable the successful launch of our product, as we continually strive to develop, manufacture and commercialize innovative biological therapies for patients worldwide."

Pipeline Highlights

The progress of core pipeline products:

Stapokibart (CM310) (IL-4Rα antibody)

CMG901/AZD0901 (Claudin 18.2 antibody conjugated)

CM313 (CD38 antibody)

CM326 (TSLP antibody)

Progress of other pipeline products:

CM355/ICP-B02 (CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody)

CM336 (BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody)

CM350 (GPC3xCD3 bispecific antibody)

CM338 (MASP-2 antibody)

CM369/ICP-B05 (CCR8 antibody)

CM383 (Aβ protofibrils antibody)

Financial and Business Highlights

About Keymed Biosciences Inc.

Keymed Biosciences Inc. (HKEX: 02162) focuses on the urgent unmet clinical needs, and is committed to providing high-quality, affordable, innovative therapies for patients in China and overseas. Keymed was founded by medical and scientific experts from world-renowned universities who have strong experience in the transformation of scientific and technological achievements to commercialization at home and abroad. The core leadership team includes the inventors of the first PD-1 antibody drugs that were pioneered and approved in the United States and China. The Company was listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 8, 2021.

To accelerate the efficiency of our research and discovery, we have established a fully-integrated platform encompassing all of the key functions in the biologic drug development. These include target validation, lead molecule discovery and optimization, preclinical evaluation, process development, translational research, clinical development and manufacturing. This integrated platform has enabled us to rapidly and cost-effectively identify, build, expand and advance our diversified pipeline of innovative and differentiated antibody-based therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and bispecific antibodies.

For more information, please visit www.keymedbio.com.