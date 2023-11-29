Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 29 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Koelnmesse further expands its successful international business and brings gamescom 2024 to Brazil

29 novembre 2023 | 08.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

COLOGNE, Germany and SAO PAULO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In addition to the successful concept in Cologne and gamescom asia in Singapore, there will be another international Gamescom taking place for the first time at the São Paulo Expo trade fair centre from 26 to 30 June 2024.

- Picture is available at AP -

"We are continuously expanding our international business," says Gerald Böse, CEO of Koelnmesse. "It is particularly important to us to provide our customers with the best possible comprehensive and global support. Following gamescom asia in Singapore, this is the next important step in the globalisation of the brand as well as the event format. In short: gamescom goes global."

Koelnmesse has been active in the trade fair business in Brazil for over ten years. "With our events abroad, we are accompanying our customers to the most important growth markets worldwide," says Böse. "Organising a foreign trade fair for one of the leading trade fair themes in Cologne is by no means a rivalry, but rather supplements and safeguards our portfolio worldwide."

The share of international business in Koelnmesse's turnover is in the double-digit range and has been growing steadily for years. Not only established foreign events contribute to this, but also numerous international premieres, such as the International Hardware Fair India, didacta asia, ORGATEC TOKYO and ISM Japan.

"We are convinced that, now more than ever, the games industry needs events that bring the entire ecosystem together. Gamescom can be instrumental in this regard with the appeal of its international brand. We are therefore delighted to be organising gamescom latam together with our partners next year and to be able to bring the unique festival feeling of the world's biggest games event to South America," says Felix Falk, Managing Director of game - The German Games Industry Association.

Images: Highlights | Koelnmesse

Dr. Jasmin FischerVice President Corporate Communications Koelnmessemailto:jasmin.fischer@koelnmesse.de+ 49 221 821-2494

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/koelnmesse-further-expands-its-successful-international-business-and-brings-gamescom-2024-to-brazil-301998318.html

in Evidenza