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Konica Minolta Launches SpectraMagic™ CMS

06 ottobre 2026 | 09.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Transform Colour Formulation and Matching

NIEUWEGEIN, Netherlands, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the global launch of SpectraMagic™ CMS, a powerful colour matching software solution designed to help manufacturers achieve faster, more accurate and more cost-effective colour formulation and correction.

Developed for plastics, paints, coatings and other colour-critical industries, SpectraMagic™ CMS combines advanced formulation and batch correction capabilities within a single intuitive platform. By reducing reliance on manual trial-and-error processes, the software helps users improve first-shot accuracy, minimise material waste and increase overall productivity.

SpectraMagic™ CMS features advanced colour matching algorithms, simultaneous colour and opacity calculations, and intelligent batch correction based on real pigment performance data. By leveraging insights from laboratory and production samples, the software continuously enhances matching accuracy and helps manufacturers achieve greater colour consistency across batches, production lines and manufacturing sites.

Seamlessly integrating with Konica Minolta's spectrophotometers and SpectraMagic™ NX2 quality control software, SpectraMagic™ CMS creates a connected workflow from measurement and quality control through to formulation and reporting. To support customers throughout their colour management journey, Konica Minolta also provides access to its dedicated Colour Help Desk and global network of application specialists.

With SpectraMagic™ CMS, organisations can achieve greater precision, efficiency and confidence in colour, while simplifying complex formulation processes and improving operational performance.

Konica Minolta will play its role as a leading company in the colour measurement market by utilising computer colour matching technology to contribute to improving customer quality and business operations.

About Konica Minolta Sensing Europe B.V.

Konica Minolta Sensing Europe B.V., part of the Industrial Business division of Konica Minolta, Inc. Japan, is a leading provider of measurement solutions for applications in the fields of Colour & Appearance and Light Measurement. Derived from our state-of-the-art optical and image processing technologies, our measuring solutions help improve quality control and support R&D in a diverse range of industries.

Our colour management solutions are essential for Quality Assurance in industries such as Automotive, Plastics, Food, Pharmaceutics, Cosmetics, and more.

Together with the group company Instrument Systems and Radiant product line, Konica Minolta Sensing offers cutting edge technology in the field of Light and Display measurement to the ITC, Automotive and Lighting industry, microLED, AR/VR, etc.

With the strength of the group companies Eines Vision Systems, and Specim, the portfolio of visual inspection has increased to include AI and automation technology, and hyperspectral imaging technology to measure the invisible.

Contact

Ewald RathColour & Appearance Technology Manager EMEAinfo.sensing@seu.konicaminolta.eu

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