Venerdì 28 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 04:17
comunicato stampa

KSTAR Remains China's Largest UPS Maker

28 luglio 2023 | 04.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World's leading power converter expert KSTAR (002518.SZ) was named the top local Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) brand in China in terms of units sold, according to CCID's annual UPS market report.

Benefits from technological innovations, demand for digital transformations, and government strategies for the data center industry, China's UPS market totaled RMB 9.15 billion in 2022 with an 8% Y-O-Y growth.

Despite fierce competition in the Chinese UPS market, homegrown UPS producer Kstar kept its reputation as the favorite local supplier. According to the latest market report by CCID, Kstar UPS shipments in 2022 are about 243,000 units, occupying 14.2% of the market share. The report also ranked Kstar fourth in the fast-growing modular UPS and large-capacity UPS (＞200kva) market, moving one place from last year.

"We remain No.1 for 22 consecutive years thanks to consumers' trust. This is also a result of the company's continuous investments in more efficient technology." said Ivan Liang, the deputy director of Kstar's pre-sales department.

Last year, Kstar launched the KLi lithium-ion battery for its modular UPS systems, offering more options for data center operators interested in new battery technology for their infrastructures.

What's more, Kstar took advantage of the growing demand for highly-efficient and sustainable data centers by launching the 100/125 kW power module in 3U height for modular UPS system. The new modular solution, the HPM3300E, offers customers the benefits of high density, less space, and low energy consumption, making it a hit in new data centers, which has helped the company perform well in the modular and high-capacity UPS market.

Advantages in capacity also contributed to the success of the company. The 30-year-old UPS vendor owns five factories in 4 Chinese cities, and one in Vietnam, scaling its total output to 3 million annually. With plans to build even more UPS and battery factories worldwide, Kstar will solidify its leadership position in the coming years.

About KSTAR

Founded in 1993, the China-based company Shenzhen KSTAR Science And Technology Co Ltd (KSTAR) has a portfolio covering data center infrastructure, solar inverters and energy storage. With nearly 4,200 employees, Kstar is not only the best-selling local UPS brand in China and also the 5th largest UPS vendor worldwide via offering complete OEM & ODM services to global customers. 

For more information:Email: sales@kstar.comRelated Linkshttps://www.kstar.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kstar-remains-chinas-largest-ups-maker-301887976.html

in Evidenza