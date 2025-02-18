circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 03:23
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

KT&G Accelerates Leap to 'Global Top-tier' by Reinforcing Global Operations-centered Core Competitiveness

18 febbraio 2025 | 03.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Record annual revenue: parallel revenue and operating profit growth through profitability turnaround

- All-time high performance in Europe and other global locations, heightened core competitiveness based on profit-centered qualitative growth

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G Corporation (KRX: 033780) ("KT&G" or the "Company") reported its 2024 full-year results, announcing a KRW 5.91 trillion revenue and KRW 1.185 operating profit. KT&G's revenue grew 0.8% year on year, marking a new record for the Company, while operating profit saw an even higher growth of 1.5% YoY, owing to heightened core business profitability and financial structure optimization.

KT&G's 2024 performance was towed by the record-breaking performance of the global cigarette segment. KT&G saw an all-time high global sales volume, which grew 10.3% YoY, owing to the sales growth focused around the flagship brand ESSE. The sales volume growth was seen in Europe as well as across the globe, even in markets KT&G entered in 2024, including Romania, Spain, Portugal, and Andorra. The revenue rose 28% YoY based on the sales volume growth, and operating profit jumped 84.2% YoY, strengthening qualitative growth.

KT&G plans to continue its business performance trend in 2025 by reinforcing its core business competitiveness centered around global operations. For further global expansion, KT&G established offices and corporations in 10 worldwide locations including Europe, Indonesia, Taiwan, Russia, and Kazakhstan; employs 5,463 members across 148 countries. KT&G aims to broaden market reach in Europe within the year, further accelerating its leap to a "Global Top-tier."

The financial market's outlook is also positive. HSBC, a global investment bank, forecasts that KT&G's strong overseas combustible tobacco product sales trend should continue thanks to the market expansion, going on to recommend a "buy." The Hong Kong-based global investment group CLSA states that KT&G's growth "trend will continue as the company has been active in channel expansion and entering new markets." CLSA has maintained an "outperform" rating for KT&G.

KT&G is a leading Korean company, holding a firm number one position in the domestic combustible cigarettes, smoke-free product NGP(Next Generation Products), and health functional food markets. KT&G received an AA MSCI ESG rating, a top-level rating in the sector, for four consecutive years; the global capital market company MSCI has since categorized KT&G as a "ESG Leader." KT&G was also included in the top Dow Jones Sustainability Indices(DJSI) tier, the "DJSI World Index," firmly instating itself as a leading ESG company. Additionally, global credit rating companies recognize KT&G's financial stability; S&P and Moody's awarded "A- (Stable)" and "A3 (Stable)" ratings, respectively.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/5168341/KT_G_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-accelerates-leap-to-global-top-tier-by-reinforcing-global-operations-centered-core-competitiveness-302378502.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN19585 en US Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Bonus musica 2025, chi può richiedere le detrazioni
News to go
Terremoto Campi Flegrei oggi, ultime news
News to go
Btp Più, fino a quando è possibile acquistarlo
News to go
Papa ricoverato al Gemelli, come sta oggi
News to go
Sanremo 2025, boom di interazioni social
News to go
Porsche taglierà 1.900 posti di lavoro in due stabilimenti tedeschi
News to go
Bancomat, ecco come cambierà il prelievo dei contanti
News to go
San Valentino al ristorante per 6 milioni di italiani
News to go
Ferrero, approvato bilancio consolidato: +8,9% in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Trump pronto a incontro con Putin per fine guerra
News to go
Mattarella: "Italia Paese accogliente e aperto"
News to go
Decreto flussi, oggi terzo click day


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza