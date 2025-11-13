circle x black
La Niña's Chill Underscores Volatility Outlook for European Energy, Notes Mitrade CFD Broker

13 novembre 2025 | 09.01
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colder-than-average temperatures and persistent supply risks are reshaping Europe's energy landscape, with La Niña expected to bring wetter, stormier conditions this winter. Against rising volatility, CFD broker Mitrade has marked a milestone year, securing 16 international awards.

According to Reuters, Europe is expected to import up to 160 additional LNG cargoes this winter due to lower storage levels and reduced pipeline flows from Russia and Algeria. The EU Council has agreed its position on a draft regulation introducing a stepwise, legally binding ban on Russian gas imports by 1 January 2028.

This combination of stronger demand and limited supply is fueling price swings in energy-linked markets, particularly trade flows and geopolitics intersect. Finance Magnates' Q4 2024 Intelligence Report shows Asia led FX/CFD website traffic with 69.5%, followed by Europe at 16.1%, while Poland ranked third globally with 3.8% of all broker platform visits.

"Retail traders in Europe are increasingly aware of how global developments — from energy disruptions to central bank actions — shape economies," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "In mature markets, we see users seeking better tools, context, and platform stability. That puts the onus on brokers to prioritise transparency, risk awareness, and usability."

"Operating in a regulated environment provides key investor protections."  Lai added. "But beyond compliance, trust is built through consistency, education, and how platforms support informed, responsible decision-making."

Mitrade recently launched an Arabic-language platform, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity while reflecting its expanding global footprint across regulated markets.

About MitradeMitrade EU Ltd is an award-winning CFD trading platform licensed by CySEC (CIF438/23), and part of a group of entities that are regulated by ASIC, CIMA, FSCA and FSC. The brand offers access to global markets, connecting 6M+ traders to 800+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, and shares.

Mitrade's platform is designed to provide fast trade execution, competitive spreads, and an intuitive interface accessible across multiple devices.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Visit https://www.mitrade.eu/ for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641632/Mitrade_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-ninas-chill-underscores-volatility-outlook-for-european-energy-notes-mitrade-cfd-broker-302608479.html

