LAGENIO Enhances Family Safety This Holiday Season with K9 Smartwatch Availability

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 93% of U.S. parents ranking online safety as their top concern according to the More in Common 2025 survey, the need for reliable family connectivity has never been more urgent. Addressing this critical demand, LAGENIO today announced expanded global availability of its K9 Smartwatch, now accessible in over 45 countries and regions. Supported by Ipsos research showing that 55% of parents actively adopt technical solutions for peace of mind, the device serves as an ideal holiday gift for families seeking secure connection. Seasonal benefits will be available from November 19 to November 30, 2026, directly on LAGENIO's official website and via Amazon.

The K9: Innovation for Family Safety

At the heart of this initiative is the K9 Smartwatch, designed for advanced connectivity and parental peace of mind. The device features enhanced GPS accuracy, two-way calling, and SOS emergency functions, allowing children to explore with confidence while keeping parents instantly reachable. Additional capabilities include classroom mode to minimize distractions and geofencing alerts that notify parents when children enter or leave designated safe zones. This embodies the brand's core value of Innovation and its reassuring promise: Stay Connected, Stay Safe.

"True peace of mind for parents isn't about constant surveillance—it's about knowing your child can reach you instantly," said Kitty Leung, Founder of LAGENIO. "This holiday season, we're making it easier for families to access that confidence, turning gifts into lasting security."

Black Friday and Holiday Shopping Benefits

LAGENIO's holiday campaign accommodates diverse shopping preferences, with special attention to Black Friday shoppers. Official website customers receive complimentary accessories and SIM compatibility guides, while Amazon shoppers benefit from Prime shipping and hassle-free returns. From November 19 to November 30, 2026, spanning the Black Friday period, special holiday pricing is automatically applied at checkout with no promo code required.

About LAGENIO

LAGENIO is dedicated to family safety technology—building smart devices centered around genuine child safety, seamless family connection, and complete parental peace of mind. Its kids' smartwatches redefine how families stay connected, giving children freedom while offering parents reassurance through real-time awareness. Stay Connected, Stay Safe.

For more information about the holiday campaign, visit www.lagenio.com or find LAGENIO on Amazon.

Media Contact: Kitty Leungsales@lagenio.com +86-15914183886

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