Venerdì 22 Novembre 2024
Laimu Electronics Showcases Cutting-Edge Connector Solutions at Electronica 2024, Expanding Global Reach

22 novembre 2024 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Laimu Electronics Co. Ltd. ("Laimu Electronics") made a significant impact at Electronica 2024 held from November 12-15, showcasing its latest advancements in connectors, precision components, and modular products. With a modern and spacious 120-square-meter booth, Laimu Electronics demonstrated its robust capabilities and commitment to transforming from a Chinese enterprise into a globally recognized brand.

Through the event, Laimu Electronics strengthened its relationships with existing clients and attracted numerous new business opportunities. The company's presence at this prestigious event underscored its dedication to building long-term partnerships and delivering value to customers worldwide.

"Participating in Electronica 2024 has been a resounding success for Laimu," said Siyi Wu, Sales Director of Laimu Electronics. "We are proud to have showcased our vision and capabilities to a global audience and forged new partnerships to drive our future growth."

At the exhibition, Laimu Electronics displayed a comprehensive range of products and solutions across several key sectors, including Power Systems, Energy Storage & Communication, Wire Harness & Semiconductor, and Intelligent Drive. The company's innovative offerings, known for their miniaturization, integration, and lightweight design, such as the 5-Layer Bus Bar Integrated, Copper to Aluminum Bus Bar, 1.8mm Pitch SMT Connector, and automotive-grade FPC connectors, attracted significant attention both within the industry and beyond. Based on diversified products and processes, Laimu Electronics is dedicated to the research and development of electrical connection systems and provides comprehensive one-step service for customers.

Laimu Electronics has established a strong presence in the European and North American markets over the years. To better serve its international clients, the company is actively exploring opportunities to establish facilities overseas. This strategic move will enable Laimu Electronics to provide local support and services, ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of its high-quality products and solutions.

About Laimu Electronics

Founded in 2003 and listed in 2016, Shanghai Laimu Electronics Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of system integration solutions for connectors, precision components, and modular products. Headquartered in Shanghai with subsidiaries across China, Laimu Electronics serves leading companies in global industries such as telecommunications, automotive electronics, photovoltaic energy storage, and power semiconductors by delivering high-quality products and superior services.

Media Contact:Email: Zjb@laimu.com.cn      Tel: +86 021 67679190

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565289/20241114131054.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/laimu-electronics-showcases-cutting-edge-connector-solutions-at-electronica-2024-expanding-global-reach-302314082.html

in Evidenza