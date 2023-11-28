Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:34 Expo 2030, la vittoria di Mbs con vista sui Mondiali del 2034

18:33 E' morto il matematico Figà Talamanca, aveva 85 anni

18:22 Deloitte, 4 imprese italiane su 10 investiranno nell'Intelligenza Artificiale nei prossimi 3 anni

17:48 Expo 2030 va a Riad, Roma flop: ultima con 17 voti

17:35 Natale Aisla per la ricerca sulla Sla, venduti 8mila cioccolatini in 100 ore

17:34 Femminicidio Salsomaggiore, carabiniera che ha arrestato l'omicida: "Continuava a colpirla"

17:12 Strage Fidene, Palazzo Chigi: "Avvocatura Stato non ha mai chiesto non luogo a procedere per Campiti"

16:52 Israele-Hamas, la galassia delle fazioni a Gaza e le mani sugli ostaggi

16:50 BorromeodeSilva si aggiudica il primo posto ai Best in Classic 2023

16:43 Strage Brandizzo, indagati altri due dipendenti Rfi e la società

16:40 Arriva il decalogo di Altroconsumo per risparmiare in settimana bianca

16:33 Tra William e Harry "danni irreparabili", ecco perché

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Leading the Charge: Industry Pioneers Unite to Announce Major Shake-Up of UK's Electric Vehicle Charging Market

28 novembre 2023 | 18.20
LETTURA: 4 minuti

A major partnership that will significantly accelerate the rollout of the UK's public and private Electric Vehicle (EV) infrastructure has been announced today. Tech-first utility company and the UK's largest independent energy supplier, Pozitive Energy, and leading Swiss energy management solutions provider, Landis+Gyr, have joined forces to deliver the country's most substantial gear shift in EV charging.

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership will see a unique delivery model rolled out across the country, with businesses able to access the complete end-to-end EV charging infrastructure, including full installation and management of Landis+Gyr's premium EV charging solutions, fixed national pricing, 'tap and go' payment processes, and the ability to earn revenues or offset energy bills from chargepoint use.

Not only will this make EV charging as accessible and easy as possible for both businesses deploying it and their customers who use it, but it will also help expedite the expansion of the UK's EV infrastructure, which continues to lag behind other European countries.

Nathan Daniels, Head of Electric Vehicles at Pozitive Energy, commented: "Our partnership with Landis+Gyr represents the largest advancement in the UK's EV market in decades, and will see us together, driving forward Britain's ability to reach its Net Zero and low carbon targets.

"For too long, the country's EV charging infrastructure has presented a barrier to consumer adoption. Working with Landis+Gyr to develop this unique approach to EV charging will see UK businesses gain access to revenue generating charge points, while also offering drivers access to a much more robust and easy to use charging network thus benefitting us all in an expanding EV infrastructure.

"As a tech-first energy supplier to businesses, we are in a unique position to deliver a future-proof EV charging solution, that ensures all regulatory and legislative changes are accounted for while providing unrivalled automation and ease of use."

Once deployment has been completed, the partnership will see Pozitive Energy provide the largest network of EV chargers in the UK.

Rob Harper, Director of Sales, UK & Ireland, Landis+Gyr, concluded: "This partnership provides business customers with a unique no-regrets decision to boost the growth of a much needed EV charging infrastructure. The installation of Landis+Gyr chargers and all supporting contactless payment terminals means that drivers can pay without the need for a mobile application. The deployment of the EV chargers is being managed by both companies' advanced IT capabilities. We are looking forward to watching the growth of the network as we look to manage energy better."

Over the next five years, Pozitive Energy expects to install 30,000 of Landis+Gyr's electric vehicle charging units across the UK, which will make it one of the UK's largest Charge Point Operators (CPOs).

About Pozitive Energy

Headquartered in Canary Wharf, UK, and with operations across 3 continents, Pozitive Energy is a sustainable utility provider, financial services and tech, EV, and metering company in one.

With a unique business model, it helps hundreds of thousands of UK businesses manage their energy, telecoms, water, payments, EV charging and even carbon offsetting from one single login; whilst driving profitability and sustainability.

Pozitive Energy's sophisticated, in-house monitoring software and cutting-edge online portal means that they can offer bespoke, low-cost tariffs based exclusively on customers' individual needs; whilst providing complete transparency and real-time data to enable businesses to make informed decisions about their entire utility portfolio requirements.

Comprehensive, competitive, clever, and clean, Pozitive Energy offers time, cost and planet saving all in one place. A holistic solution to help businesses save time, reduce costs, increase profits, and become more environmentally sustainable.

Pozitive Energy helps provide clean energy and carbon offsetting to enable more climate positive businesses whilst simultaneously driving forward the UK's net zero goal.

Pozitive Energy compromises of energy, payments, telecommunications, and water.

For further information, images or details please contact saradonnelly@toastpr.co.uk or call the switchboard on 08700 948 032.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896.

With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672109/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-the-charge-industry-pioneers-unite-to-announce-major-shake-up-of-uks-electric-vehicle-charging-market-301999569.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN79048 en US Economia_E_Finanza Energia Energia Energia Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Ambiente ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia management solutions provider EV charging major partnership that private Electric Vehicle
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, da ingegneri a operai: ecco le figure professionali introvabili
News to go
Ondata di maltempo al Centro-Sud, allerta gialla in 9 regioni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, tregua prorogata di due giorni
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"
News to go
Roma, truffe ad anziani: sgominata una banda
News to go
Migranti, maxi sbarco a Lampedusa: 573 a bordo di un peschereccio
News to go
Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Precettazione? Valuterò"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, attesa per l'esito dell'autopsia
News to go
Allarme bomba in Belgio, chiuse 30 scuole


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza