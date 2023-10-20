Cerca nel sito
 
Leading vape brand SKE puts the environment first with new products backed by a high profile pioneering public education campaign

20 ottobre 2023 | 19.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Electronic billboard messaging in major cities, in-store recycling bins and a brand new eco-friendly single use product line are all being unveiled.

New SKE Crystal Plus Airflow Adjustment Edition launches this month, in-store recycling bins are being rolled out and new disposable range made from 100% biodegradable paper is coming soon.

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vape brand SKE is launching a brand new version of its best-selling SKE Crystal Bar closed pod system in response to consumer demand.

The SKE Crystal Bar became an instant hit with vapers when it was launched last year but now it has been revamped with an adjustable airflow to provide a truly personalised vaping experience.

Launched this month, the new SKE Crystal Plus Airflow Adjustment Edition features a button on the base of the device to allow consumers to set the airflow to their own preferences.

Its launch comes amid intense pressure on the UK government to act over growing concerns about the environmental effects of vapes, especially single use devices. A recent study from Material Focus revealed that five million vapes are thrown away weekly in the UK.

SKE is also acutely aware of its responsibility as a major manufacturer to help address the environmental impact of vape products and is about to unveil both traditional and novel ways of doing so.

It has teamed up with leading UK recycling organisation Recover to rollout of 50 e-cigarette eco-recycling bins to retailers in London and Manchester, ensuring a transparent and accountable recycling process.

SKE is running a high-profile UK public education campaign in three major cities to encourage the country's vapers to recycle their used devices.

Strategically placed electronic billboards in high traffic areas of London, Birmingham and Manchester will carry 'Trash to Treasure' messaging to encourage consumers to help the planet by recycling used vapes rather than throwing them away.

The electronic billboard campaign, which runs until the end of December, features screens outside London's Notting Hill Gate underground station, Birmingham's Bull Ring shopping centre and Manchester's Arndale Centre.

In January, SKE is planning to unveil its first eco-friendly SKE KLAX B600 disposable product line, made from 100% biodegradable kraft paper and designed for easy disassembly where the batteries and pods can be efficiently recycled after use.

SKE Brand Director Zhou Ying said: "As the Material Focus research has shown, there is no doubt that consumers must be encouraged to dispose of their used devices responsibly and we want to help them do exactly that."

"The electronic billboard campaign will show consumers that it really does not take very much effort to dispose of their used devices responsibly and help bring these alarming numbers down."

SKE said there was no reason why adults cannot get the devices that help them quit smoking and stay off cigarettes while also being aware of the environmental impact at the same time.

The new SKE Crystal Plus Airflow Adjustment Edition will be launched this month in the UK and some EU countries including Germany, France and the Netherlands. It comes in 15 flavours including Lemon Lime, Watermelon Ice and Blueberry Raspberry.

SKE extends an invitation to vaping journalists to collaborate and elevate the discussion on vaping and environmental responsibility. For more insights into SKE's green initiatives and products, visit [SKE Vape] or reach out to info@skevape.com and media@skevape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253155/SKE_Crystal_Plus_pic_1.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253152/image_5027137_41233206.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253153/1.jpg 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2253154/2.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-vape-brand-ske-puts-the-environment-first-with-new-products-backed-by-a-high-profile-pioneering-public-education-campaign-301963442.html

in Evidenza