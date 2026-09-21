Legend Robot Showcases CE-Compliant Autonomous Solution for European Smart Construction at BATIMAT 2026

PARIS, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligning with BATIMAT 2026's overarching theme, "Le bâtiment en mouvement" (Construction in Motion), Legend Robot, in strategic partnership with European partner ROBOSWISS AG, previewed its market-leading autonomous latex paint and putty spraying robot for BATIMAT 2026 (Stand F090, Hall 1, Paris Expo). Engineered to full EU CE standards, the AI-driven system directly addresses European skilled labor shortages, accelerates eco-friendly building modernization, and delivers unmatched operational stability and precision across complex European jobsite environments.

Field-Proven 237 m²/h Productivity in Greece

Validating real-world performance during a landmark hotel renovation project for Gnosis Investments Group in Athens, Greece, Legend Robot's continuous spraying fleet demonstrated unmatched jobsite flexibility and resilience:

Next-Gen Technology Roadmap: From Automation to Autonomy

At BATIMAT 2026, Legend Robot unveils its advanced AI engineering roadmap, transforming traditional finishing machinery into self-adapting, fully autonomous construction agents:

"Across Europe, we prove that true jobsite autonomy, high efficiency, and eco-friendly standards can coexist seamlessly on modern European construction projects," said Jason Liang, Marketing Director at Legend Robot.

Connect at BATIMAT 2026: Stand F090, Hall 1 | Sep. 28 – Oct. 1, 2026

Media Contact:

Jason Liang, Marketing Director | jasonliang@legendrobot.com | +86-18126152125 | www.legendrobot.com

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