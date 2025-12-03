"Leopard Aesthetics" Illuminates the Gran Galà del Calcio as LEPAS L8 Defines a New Era of Premium Mobility Performance

MILAN, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 1, at the prestigious Gran Galà del Calcio 2025, Chery Group's new global NEV brand LEPAS made an elegant appearance as a main sponsor and exclusive automotive partner, presenting its flagship LEPAS L8.

The Italian Football Awards stand as the highest hall of honor in Italian football, with all accolades voted on directly by professional players. The event upholds football's spirit of excellence, evolving into a celebration that blends ceremonial gravitas with premium entertainment. It brings together elite athletes who embody the philosophy where elegance and power coexist.

This philosophy aligns seamlessly with the Elegant Driving experience championed by LEPAS. In congested urban traffic, the LEPAS L8's low-speed pure-electric mode delivers smooth, quiet acceleration—like a player calmly dribbling through a tight defense. When rapid power is required, its engine and electric drive operate in parallel, enabling confident overtaking and agile maneuvers, echoing the explosive yet elegant breakthroughs of top players on the pitch.

During the awards ceremony, LEPAS, as a main sponsor, presented the Allenatore dell' Anno 2025 award. This collaboration is not only a tribute to football's pursuit of perfection and its commitment to grace—it also reflects the shared insistence on professional excellence. Just as top players conquer the pitch with poise, LEPAS is redefining premium mobility with its signature philosophy of "Elegant Driving."

LEPAS, positioned as the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life," embodies the philosophy of "Drive Your Elegance". Its name draws from Leopard, symbolizing speed, power, and elegance—reflecting its nature-inspired Leopard Aesthetics design—and from Leap and Passion, signifying global vision and vibrant energy.

At indoor and outdoor showcases, the LEPAS L8 impressed guests with nature-inspired colors, vertical-pupil headlights evoking a leopard's gaze, and a flowing silhouette blending power and grace. Built on Chery Group's innovative new-energy platform and developed to meet the 2026 Euro NCAP five-star standard, the performance of LEPAS L8 mirrors the professional excellence demonstrated by top athletes on the field, capturing the attention of distinguished guests at the event.

LEPAS will officially enter the Italian market in 2026, bringing refined design, intelligent technology, and a new elegant mobility choice to European consumers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837501/Image.jpg

