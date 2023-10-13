Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

LifeSpan Vision Ventures Makes 7th Investment in Pursuit of Longevity Mission

13 ottobre 2023 | 22.40
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpan Vision Ventures, a venture capital firm dedicated to advancing the field of longevity biotech, is proud to announce the closing of its seventh investment, marking another significant step towards its mission of extending healthspan.

The newest addition to LifeSpan's portfolio is Rejuvenation Technologies, who use lipid nanoparticles to deliver telomerase mRNA to restore telomere length and tissue regenerative capacity. This latest partnership underscores LifeSpan's commitment to identifying and supporting companies that are on the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions to address the challenges of aging biology and age-related diseases.

"We are excited to unveil our seventh investment as we continue to forge ahead in the field of longevity," said Harry Robb, Analyst at LifeSpan Vision Ventures. "Our dedication to extending healthspan and enabling a longer, healthier, more fulfilling life for all remains at the core of our mission. We believe that the companies we invest in will play a pivotal role in driving forward the next wave of biotech solutions that promise a brighter future."

LifeSpan Vision Ventures' recent investment in Rejuvenation Technologies is the latest addition to a series of strategic investments, closely following funding rounds for pioneering companies such as LIfT Biosciences, Deciduous Therapeutics, and Fauna Bio, with further investments poised for announcement in the forthcoming weeks.

For more information about LifeSpan Vision Ventures, please visit https://www.lifespanvisionventures.com/.

About LifeSpan Vision Ventures

LifeSpan Vision Ventures is a forward-thinking venture capital firm specializing in investments within the aging and longevity space. Our mission is to support and accelerate the development of innovative therapies that extend healthspan, improve the quality of life for individuals as they age, and address age-related challenges. Through strategic partnerships and investments, we aim to shape a future where aging is met with vitality, resilience, and endless possibilities.

Contact: Harry Robbmob: +44 7795042764harry.robb@lifespanvision.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247122/logevitymission.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lifespan-vision-ventures-makes-7th-investment-in-pursuit-of-longevity-mission-301956611.html

in Evidenza