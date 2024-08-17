Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 04:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

LILYSILK Partners with Leading Nonprofits to Celebrate National Nonprofit Day, Empowering Communities and Promoting Sustainability

17 agosto 2024 | 04.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK celebrates its 14th anniversary and Brand Month this August and proudly commemorates National Nonprofit Day on August 17 by announcing two new partnerships with the World Woman Foundation and I Support The Girls. Additionally, LILYSILK continues its collaboration with longstanding partners, including National Breast Cancer Foundation®, Baby2Baby, and One Tree Planted, demonstrating a sustained commitment to community support and environmental sustainability.

National Nonprofit Day serves as a reminder of the collective efforts of individuals and organizations to create a more equitable and compassionate world, highlighting the critical role in addressing societal issues, promoting social justice, and providing essential services to those in need.

LILYSILK is thrilled to partner with the World Woman Foundation as their sustainable fashion partner. This collaboration aims to empower women across North America and Europe by promoting sustainability and leadership through the use of sustainable silk products.

"We are thrilled to partner with LILYSILK, a brand that shares our commitment to sustainability and women's empowerment," said Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation. "This partnership is a significant step towards creating a more sustainable future while uplifting women worldwide."

LILYSILK proudly supports I Support The Girls (ISTG) by donating over US$8,000 worth of bras to promote dignity for all. Dana Marlowe, founder and Executive Director of ISTG, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "LILYSILK's generous donation enables us to support hundreds of individuals in need." ISTG collects and distributes essential items to women experiencing homelessness and distress, fostering dignity and confidence.

Since 2022, LILYSILK has been a steadfast supporter of National Breast Cancer Foundation®, contributing over US$5,000 and US$43,000 worth of eye masks to aid women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

LILYSILK continues its support for Baby2Baby, helping the organization continue to provide essential items like diapers. In celebration of Mother's Day this year, LILYSILK helped Baby2Baby distribute 250,000 diapers to mothers and their babies. Additionally, in 2023, LILYSILK partnered with One Tree Planted to plant 35,000 trees in Brazil and Mexico, reaffirming their commitment to sustainability and reforestation efforts.

"We express our deepest gratitude to our nonprofit partners who enable us to make a positive impact," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "By collaborating with nonprofits, we underscore our commitment to sustainability and community empowerment."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2483553/Credit_I_Support_The_Girls.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-partners-with-leading-nonprofits-to-celebrate-national-nonprofit-day-empowering-communities-and-promoting-sustainability-302224164.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN85486 en US ICT ICT Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Ambiente Ambiente Politica_E_PA Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro Brand Month this August community support sustained commitment collaborazione
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza