Martedì 21 Maggio 2024
LILYSILK Triumphs with Triple Wins in Prestigious 2024 International Beauty and Hair Awards

21 maggio 2024 | 16.01
2 minuti

Renowned for luxury, innovation, and sustainability, LILYSILK earns top honors in three major 2024 beauty awards

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant affirmation of its commitment to excellence and sustainability, LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has clinched top awards in three distinguished beauty and haircare competitions this April: Marie Claire UK 2024 Hair Awards, BELLA's 2024 Beauty Awards, and the WOMAN&HOME 2024 Hair Health Awards. These accolades underscore the brand's dedication to high-quality, innovative silk products that cater to the discerning needs of modern consumers.

Celebrated at Marie Claire UK

At the Marie Claire UK 2024 Hair Awards, LILYSILK was honored twice, first with the Best Heatless Curlers award for its innovative Heatless Silk Curling Headband and Scrunchie Set, noted for its affordability and effectiveness in creating lasting styles. "As someone who hadn't previously tried this sort of heatless curler tool, it was surprisingly easy to use," said Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. She also praised the product's cushioned design for its comfort during sleep.

Additionally, LILYSILK secured a highly recommended accolade in the Best Hair Accessory category for the La Terra Silk Scrunchies, recognized for their innovative and sustainable impact on the beauty industry.

Accolade continues at BELLA's Beauty Awards

Further solidifying its industry stature, LILYSILK received the 'Coolest Tools' accolade from BELLA's 2024 Beauty Awards for the same Heatless Silk Curling Headband and Scrunchie Set. Described by BELLA's judges as "one of the very best beauty products worth the money and time," this award highlights the product's versatility and effectiveness, marking it as a must-have tool that aligns with current trends toward healthier, sustainable beauty practices.

Excellence Recognized by WOMAN&HOME

The WOMAN&HOME 2024 Hair Health Awards recognized the Multi-Use Silk Tie Bonnet from LILYSILK as the best product for preventing hair breakage, noting its effectiveness in maintaining hairstyle integrity overnight with its luxurious 100% mulberry silk composition.

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards, which underscore our dedication to delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship," says David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and sustainability, providing unparalleled luxury experiences to our valued customers worldwide."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417839/LILYSILK_Heatless_Silk_Curling_Headband_And_Scrunchie_Set_selected_Marie.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417840/LILYSILK_Heatless_Silk_Curling_Headband_And_Scrunchie_Set_named_Coolest.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417841/LILYSILK_Multi_Use_Silk_Tie_Bonnet_awarded_Woman_Home_2024_Health_Hair.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-triumphs-with-triple-wins-in-prestigious-2024-international-beauty-and-hair-awards-302151175.html

