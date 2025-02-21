circle x black
Venerdì 21 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 14:34
LILYSILK Unveils "Whispers of Grace" Spring 2025 Collection, Blending Ballet Elegance with Suburban Serenity

21 febbraio 2025 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, proudly presents its Spring 2025 collection, Whispers of Grace. Drawing from the refined elegance of ballet and the tranquil charm of suburban landscapes, this collection is a seamless blend of grace, comfort, and timeless sophistication.

"With soft hues and effortless silhouettes, Whispers of Grace embodies elegance in everyday life," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We are excited to offer a collection that empowers individuals to move through their day with poise and confidence."

Each piece in the collection is thoughtfully designed to elevate daily moments with refined style and effortless charm. The Mahogany Rose Silk Blazer epitomizes the perfect balance between sophistication and versatility. Exquisitely tailored with a feminine silhouette, this single-button blazer is crafted from luxurious heavy Silk Crepe, offering a structured yet fluid drape suitable for both professional and evening wear. With precise tailoring and a timeless silhouette, it redefines power dressing with an air of effortless sophistication.

A standout feature of the collection is machine-washable silk, which preserves fresh, stylish appeal while offering unparalleled convenience. The Minimalist Sleeveless Turtleneck Top, crafted from machine-washable silk, blends comfort, sustainability, and modern elegance. Utilizing Germany's advanced Stoll knitting technology, the top boasts a silky-smooth texture with the perfect amount of stretch. The Casual Spread Collar Silk Shirt fuses classic tailoring with contemporary ease. Designed with a relaxed fit, precise visible stitching, and a structured back yoke, it embodies understated elegance with seamless day-to-night versatility. Machine-washable and easy to maintain, it brings luxury into everyday wear. Stay tuned for more details on this fabric technology.

Beyond apparel, LILYSILK introduces a range of versatile accessories, including the Geometric Print Silk Scarf, Rosette Silk Collar Necklace, and Rosette Silk Hair Scrunchie, designed to add a refined touch to any outfit. The Geometric Print Silk Scarf features a chic double-sided geometric print for versatile styling. The Rosette Silk Collar Necklace, with its soft draped satin finish, can be worn as a necklace, bracelet, or bag embellishment. The Rosette Silk Hair Scrunchie, crafted from Silk Charmeuse, mimics delicate rose petals and doubles as a stylish wrist accessory.

The collection is now available through LILYSILK's official website at www.lilysilk.com. Discover the collection and indulge in the elegance and comfort of LILYSILK today.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624024/LILYSILK_Spring_2025_Collection_Whispers_Grace.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lilysilk-unveils-whispers-of-grace-spring-2025-collection-blending-ballet-elegance-with-suburban-serenity-302380947.html

in Evidenza