Lisbon, Portugal to Host the European Compliance & Ethics Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 250 compliance professionals are expected at the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) 13th Annual European Compliance & Ethics Institute (ECEI) in Lisbon, Portugal. The 2025 compliance education and networking event will be held at the Marriott Lisbon, 10–12 March. The full agenda is available at corporatecompliance.org/2025ECEI.

The ECEI was created to support European practitioners charged with implementing and maintaining compliance and ethics programmes and offers insights from industry leaders, peer-to-peer networking, and engagement with solution providers. The conference's robust agenda includes 40+ educational breakout sessions led by experienced professionals with expertise in the challenges, solutions, and strategies prominent in the current European compliance and ethics landscape.

Planned session topics include:

In addition, attendees will gain valuable insights from international thought leaders during three general sessions:

Companies that have been represented at past European Compliance & Ethics Institutes include Volkswagen, Airbus, Legrand Nederland B.V., Neqsol Holding, and Ericsson.

To learn more about the ECEI, visit corporatecompliance.org/2025ECEI.

About SCCESCCE supports compliance and ethics professionals across industry with 50+ in-person and virtual educational conferences every year, webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking for career growth and program development. Visit the SCCE website at www.corporatecompliance.org or call 888.277.4977.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ST8WFwY89TM Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/587233/5159709/Society_of_Corporate_Compliance_Logo.jpg