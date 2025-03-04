LITEON Assembles Global Team for 2025 MWC, Partners with 8 Industry Leaders and Unveils Innovative Energy-Efficient 5G ORAN, AI, and Smart Surveillance Solutions

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology participates in the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, for the third consecutive year. Under the theme "One Partner. All Solutions," LITEON collaborates with eight international partners to showcase their energy-efficient 5G O-RAN, AI, and intelligent surveillance.

At 2025 MWC, LITEON showcases its diverse 5G ecosystem partnerships. Highlights in the 5G ORAN (Accelerate ORAN) segment include:

LITEON also showcases its 5G private network base station solutions (Simplify MPN) series in collaboration with several renowned companies, including:

For the first time at MWC, LITEON presents its Smart Life AIoT solutions, featuring AI facial recognition, intelligent access control systems, and the AI Vision intelligent surveillance system for real-time detection feedback.

Anson Chiu, President of LITEON, states, "This year marks LITEON's 50th anniversary. We are committed to technology development and sustainability. LITEON integrates networking, 5G, intelligent surveillance, and AI to provide advanced IoT products, helping global enterprises achieve high-performance and energy-saving applications."

Richard Chiang, General Manager of Smart Life Application SBU, adds, "LITEON showcases 5G O-RAN hardware and software integration results, meeting diverse customer needs from enterprise to home use. We aim to build new heights of 5G with global partners, sharing a win-win situation."

LITEON continues to invest in network infrastructure and hardware-software integration, striving to provide secure, energy-efficient and high-efficiency 5G solutions. We aim to strengthen network communication technologies, actively supporting the critical needs of customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633122/LITEON_Technology__________MWC.jpg