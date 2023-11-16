Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:57 Termovalorizzatore Roma, Gualtieri: "Via alla gara per impianto meno inquinante d'Europa"

18:52 Abbraccio tra Totti e Spalletti, il ct: "Dalla parte del cuore"

18:51 Inflazione, Altroconsumo: con 'carrello tricolore' solo risparmi limitati

18:32 Brigitte Macron si confida: "La storia con Emmanuel? Per me era qualcosa di proibitivo"

18:25 Sanchez, il premier che gioca d'azzardo e vince scommesse impossibili

18:10 Carburanti, Fidanza: "Non solo elettrico, ragionare in termini Lca"

18:09 Dengue oggi Toscana, morta una 50enne

18:07 Caro voli, dalle isole alle mete esotiche: arrivano rincari di Natale

17:48 Meloni stasera a Zagabria: le priorità dell'Italia per agenda strategica Ue

17:47 Farmaci, Nomisma: "Per evitare carenze Ue adotti misure a sostegno settore"

17:46 Pacchetto sicurezza, blocchi stradali diventano reato

17:17 Farmaci, Egualia: "Confronto con Governo per evitare collasso comparto generici"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LITEON Launches Next Revolutionary Generation of Liquid Cooling Solutions (COOLITE), Debuting its Immersion Cooling to Transform Data Centers at Super Computing, 2023

16 novembre 2023 | 18.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology, the global leading provider of power and cooling solutions, has announced its next revolutionary generation of liquid cooling solutions (COOLITE), immersion cooling and ORv3 power products at the Super Computing event in Denver. Following its participation in the OCP Summit last month, LITEON was gearing up to showcase its latest offerings at the exhibition. With a strong focus on high performance computing, LITEON's presence at this event underscores its commitment to advancing total solutions of power management in green data center.

LITEON showcased its latest power systems and solutions that comply with the ORv3 standard at the exhibition, including a high-power conversion efficiency of 97.5%, meeting the needs of next-generation data center applications. The ORv3 product platform includes an intelligent Power Management Control (PMC) with real-time monitoring capabilities to help optimize data center power usage and ensure reliability. In addition, the high-efficiency Lithium Backup Battery Unit (BBU) provides a robust power backup system, supplemented by intelligent power management software, which visualizes energy consumption patterns and assists in providing decision-making suggestions. The new products offer several key advantages, including higher efficiency, reducing costs of energy and improving their environmental impact; greater power density, allowing data centers to increase their power capacity without increasing their footprint; and enhanced reliability.

LITEON's liquid cooling solutions (COOLITE) use a specialized cooling fluid to remove heat from servers. This offers several benefits over traditional air-based cooling, including:

LITEON's immersion liquid cooling solution was showcased for the first time, highlighting the comprehensive and forward-looking nature of LITEON's liquid cooling solutions. These innovative solutions offer several key advantages over traditional data center technologies, including higher efficiency, greater power density, enhanced reliability, and reduced energy consumption with confident these solutions will help data center operators achieve their sustainability goals and deliver better performance and reliability to customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2279330/Liteon_Technology.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/liteon-launches-next-revolutionary-generation-of-liquid-cooling-solutions-coolite-debuting-its-immersion-cooling-to-transform-data-centers-at-super-computing-2023-301991092.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN71449 en US ICT Meccanica AltroAltro Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at at Super Computing this event event
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa-Cina, incontro Biden-Xi: come è andata
News to go
Antitrust avvia indagine su prezzi trasporto aereo per Sicilia e Sardegna
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, a 5 giorni scomparsa ancora nessuna traccia
News to go
Inflazione, Istat rivede al ribasso le stime per ottobre
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Meloni a Erdogan: "Lavorare a de-escalation del conflitto"
News to go
Obbligo catene invernali 2023, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Camorra, maxi sequestro di beni al boss Giuseppe Setola
News to go
Via libera da Parlamento Ue a nuove norme contro pedopornografia on line
Ciriani e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento - Video
News to go
Antitrust: sanzioni per oltre 15 milioni a società energetiche
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Siracusa, cellulari e droga portati in carcere con i droni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza