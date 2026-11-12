LiuGong Brings Global Partners Together to Shape a Greener, Smarter Future at 2026 Global Dealer Conference

LIUZHOU, China, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 LiuGong (000528.SZ) Global Dealer Conference & 11•26 Global Customer Day was held in Liuzhou, China, from November 10 to 12 under the theme "E-Intelligence, Empowering Tomorrow." About 2,000 dealers and customers from around the world gathered to explore opportunities in the construction equipment industry and learn about LiuGong's latest progress in technological innovation, global business development, and sustainability.

The event opened on November 10 with an outdoor ceremony and dynamic equipment demonstrations. Zheng Jin, Chairman of LiuGong, delivered the opening remarks, reflecting on LiuGong's development and reaffirming the company's commitment to addressing customer needs through innovation, advancing the industry with green and intelligent solutions, and strengthening partnerships worldwide.

A total of 210 machines were on display, including 96 new energy machines, across eight application sectors: mining, quarrying and aggregates, road construction, municipal projects, infrastructure, industrial operations, agriculture and forestry, and oil and gas. Eleven machines demonstrated integrated mining operations across seven scenarios, highlighting the coordinated use of electric, autonomous, and remotely controlled equipment in demanding environments. Another 16 machines were available for hands-on experiences.

The year 2026 also marks the 60th anniversary of LiuGong wheel loaders. Since developing China's first wheel loader in 1966, LiuGong has continued to advance its products and technologies. This year, its T-Series wheel loaders received the 2026 Red Dot Award: Product Design, marking the company's third Red Dot Award.

On November 11, the conference focused on corporate strategy and business development. LiuGong's management team presented updates on the company's overall business performance and overseas operations, reviewing progress in 2026 and outlining priorities for future growth. In the first half of 2026, LiuGong's overseas revenue reached a record high for a half-year period, accounting for more than 50% of the company's total revenue. Looking ahead, LiuGong will continue to pursue its dual-engine strategy of globalization and electrification, with a focus on product innovation, service capabilities, delivery efficiency, and localization.

Sustainability was another key focus. Through its Green Alliance commitment, LiuGong and its global dealers and partners reaffirmed their shared efforts toward a more sustainable future. The conference also featured new energy product launches, an electrification industry think tank session, and parallel forums exploring green technologies, intelligent applications, and market opportunities. An awards ceremony recognized outstanding achievements and contributions, further strengthening engagement across LiuGong's global network.

During the conference, LiuGong and its global dealers and customers signed letters of intent, setting a new historical high and reflecting strong market confidence in LiuGong's products and solutions and the commitment of its global partners.

Since hosting its first Global Dealer Conference in 2004, LiuGong has continued to use the annual event as a platform to strengthen relationships with its global dealer network. November 26 marks the anniversary of LiuGong's founding, while 11•26 Global Customer Day celebrates the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and partners.

Looking ahead, LiuGong will continue to drive the industry's green and intelligent transformation through innovation, strengthen global partnerships, and deliver competitive products and solutions to customers worldwide.

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