Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 10:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:44 Rai, morto il consigliere d'amministrazione Riccardo Laganà

09:41 Roma, bomba carta davanti autosalone: esplosione a Dragona

09:38 Benzina e diesel, stabili i prezzi di oggi

09:36 In sciopero della fame da febbraio, detenuto in 41bis chiede suicidio assistito

09:24 Montagna, scivola in un canale: morta escursionista in Val Brembana

09:18 Notte di sbarchi a Lampedusa, da ieri oltre 1000 migranti sull'isola

09:15 Polonia-Bielorussia, Varsavia vuole 10mila militari al confine

08:56 Torna l'anticiclone, caldo africano per almeno 10 giorni: il meteo di oggi

08:07 Ecuador, candidato presidenziale Villavicencio ucciso durante comizio

07:52 Usa-Cina, tensione sugli investimenti tech: la mossa di Biden, l'ira di Pechino

07:31 Ucraina-Russia, ancora attacchi con droni: le denunce di Mosca e Kiev

07:21 Mondiali ciclismo 2023, ottavo giorno: italiani in gara oggi 10 agosto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LOCUS ROBOTICS AGAIN NAMED TOP 100 SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNER BY SUPPLY CHAIN BRAIN MAGAZINE

10 agosto 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for warehouse automation, today announced that Supply Chain Brain Magazine has again named Locus as a top 100 Supply Chain Partner for 2023. The award showcases a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. The award marks the 4th straight year of that Locus has been honored.

"We're very proud to again be recognized by Supply Chain Brain Magazine as a top supply chain partner," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "We continually strive to deliver transformative robotics automation solutions that empower our partners and customers to efficiently manage today's rapidly growing warehouse fulfillment environment."

With its AI and data science-driven LocusOne Warehouse Automation Platform at the core of the Locus solution, the company continues to enable labor-strapped 3PL, retail, health care, and manufacturing businesses to optimize productivity, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape.

Supply Chain Brain's six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response from each, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent," said Brad Berger, publisher, Supply Chain Brain. "Locus should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great Partners!"

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world's leading enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful and intelligent, AI-driven autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Supporting more than 120+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 270+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfillment environments.

Named to the Inc. 5000 three years in a row, and winning over 18 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfillment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440363/4214333/Locus_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-robotics-again-named-top-100-supply-chain-partner-by-supply-chain-brain-magazine-301897450.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80516 en US ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza partner by Supply chain brain magazine Locus as supply chain LOCUS ROBOTICS AGAIN NAMED
Vedi anche
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, 200mila fuori dalla misura
News to go
Notte di San Lorenzo 2023, quando cade e a che ora vedere le stelle cadenti
News to go
Meteo Ferragosto 2023, le previsioni
News to go
Banche, Bankitalia: "A giugno tassi su mutui a 4,65%"
News to go
Brasile, Silva: "Deforestazione Amazzonia ridotta del 60%"
News to go
Ucraina, Shoigu: "Minacce Occidente? Ci sarà risposta adeguata"
News to go
Roma, abusa di minore e invia foto nel dark web: arrestato
News to go
Banche, Meloni: "Risorse da extraprofitti per sostegno famiglie e imprese"
News to go
Carte elettroniche, 3,2 milioni di truffati in un anno
News to go
Migranti, 41 morti in naufragio nel Canale di Sicilia
News to go
Sicurezza, a settembre pacchetto di misure
News to go
Ucraina, 9 i morti nell'attacco a Pokrovsk
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza