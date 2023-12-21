Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

LOCUS ROBOTICS PICKS RECORD-BREAKING 331 MILLION UNITS DURING 2023 PEAK HOLIDAY SHOPPING PERIOD

21 dicembre 2023 | 10.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Leader in Warehouse Automation Delivered a 66% Increase over last year, averaging nearly 7 million Units Picked per Day as Peak Season Shopping Season Began Early 

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfilment warehouses, today released its annual Cyber Week recap announcing a record-breaking 331 million units picked globally on behalf of its retail and third-party logistics partners, a 66% increase over last year. LocusBots picked nearly 7 million average daily units, an increase of 107% vs. 2022.

"We are thrilled to have delivered another record-breaking peak shopping season for our customers. The 66% increase in units picked compared to last year shows the growing demand for warehouse automation and the proven scalability of the Locus solution," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "As online shopping continues to accelerate, our intelligent robots enable customers to keep pace while also optimizing productivity."

According to Adobe Analytics data, shoppers spent more than $38 billion in total online global sales from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in history with $12.4 billion in sales, a 9.6% increase. Mobile shopping continues its continued upwards trajectory, representing 54% of all online orders in 2023, a 10.4% increase over 2022.

Locus has now picked over 2.5 billion units worldwide, with the last million picks taking just 26 days compared to its first million which took more than1,500 days.

2023 Peak Season insights:

With more consumers choosing to shop online, Locus has proven to be a valued resource for helping retailers and 3PL operators seamlessly scale to meet and exceed the growing volume demands today, and into the future.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is the world leader in revolutionary, enterprise-level, warehouse automation solution, incorporating powerful AI-driven, intelligent autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve product movement and productivity 2–3X. Named to the Inc. 500 three years in a row, an IFOY winner, and earning over 23 industry and technology awards, the Locus solution dramatically increases order fulfilment productivity, lowers operational costs, and improves workplace quality, safety, and ergonomics for workers.

Supporting more than 125+ of the world's top brands and deployed at 300+ sites around the world, Locus Robotics enables retailers, 3PLs and specialty warehouses to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of today's fulfilment environments. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2306174/2023_Peak_Season_Infographic_ID_3dd958e867c0.pdfLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440363/4467575/Locus_Robotics_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/locus-robotics-picks-record-breaking-331-million-units-during-2023-peak-holiday-shopping-period-302020899.html

