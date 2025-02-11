circle x black
Martedì 11 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 10:01
LotusFlare Selected to Power Innovative Cross-Border Telco Rewards Program

11 febbraio 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare, a provider of a cloud-native digital commerce and monetization platform for communications service providers (CSPs), announced its role in designing, developing and supporting the world's first cross-border telco rewards program. Singtel, AIS, Globe, HKT, Optus, Taiwan Mobile, and Telkomsel have partnered to launch a unique international rewards program to enhance customers' travel experience.

 

 

The rewards program represents significant progress in the telco industry, setting a new customer value and convenience standard. Benefits include easy access to perks through various telco apps, enhanced travel convenience, and curated local experiences. The program boosts customer loyalty, promotes tourism, and expands business opportunities for local merchants by tapping into a wider customer base.

LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud was selected to provide the software foundation for this innovative program. The CSPs have created a powerful platform for delivering personalized offers, exclusive deals, and seamless access to rewards across multiple markets within the alliance. The program allows customers from seven leading CSPs to earn and redeem rewards, and enjoy free customer support while traveling. This initiative strengthens customer loyalty and opens up exciting new revenue streams for the participating telcos.

"Through our regional rewards program, our customers can access exciting local offers and promotions when they visit any of the markets within the Alliance. With LotusFlare, we aim to build a seamless and engaging platform that empowers our customers and enhances their travel experiences," said Raphael Lee, Head of International Digital Services, at Singtel.

"We're delighted to be selected as part of this groundbreaking program with the leading CSPs. This initiative aligns with LotusFlare's mission to simplify technology and customer experience, and deliver valuable business outcomes," commented Eric Morhenn, Chief Commercial Officer, LotusFlare. "We have seen how rewards programs can drive value for customers and boost brand loyalty. We look forward to successfully delivering this program together."

LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a cloud-native, multitenant platform designed to simplify integration and partner management, enabling multiple telecom operators to collaborate within a single rewards program. In an era where building ecosystems and fostering partnerships are key to delivering greater value, DNO Cloud takes loyalty programs to the next level. Leveraging LotusFlare DNO Cloud, the seven telcos have achieved seamless integration of their rewards systems, providing customers with a unified and cross-border loyalty experience.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449183/5154839/LotusFlare_Logo.jpg

LotusFlare contact:Magdalena ArnautovicMarketing Manager magdalena.marjanovic@lotusflare.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lotusflare-selected-to-power-innovative-cross-border-telco-rewards-program-302372414.html

