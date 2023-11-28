Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
08:13
08:07 Anche Roma nelle immagini riprese dal satellite spia lanciato dalla Corea del Nord

07:15 Gaza, altri due giorni di tregua: 10 ostaggi di Hamas liberi per ogni giorno di cessate il fuoco

06:43 Lazio-Celtic oggi, dove vederla in diretta tv e streaming

06:42 Milan-Borussia Dortmund oggi, come vederla in tv e streaming

06:41 Da Imu a rottamazione delle cartelle: le scadenze di fine anno

00:01 Giulia Cecchettin, oggi l'interrogatorio di garanzia di Filippo Turetta

22:28 Morgan-X Factor, 'Striscia' consegna a Fedez Tapiro 'ragno' d'oro

22:01 Sanremo, portavoce Napolitano: "Nessuna telefonata dal Quirinale, Pupo cerca audience"

21:58 Verona-Lecce 2-2, doppia rimonta gialloblu

21:44 Frontale sulla Taranto-Bari: quattro morti e due feriti

21:27 'Personae', l'enigma delle maschere di Bruno Pellegrino all'Adi Design Museum

21:23 Sanremo, Giovanni Allevi sarà all'Ariston: "Sarò la voce di tanti guerrieri che soffrono"

Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LotusFlare Teams Up with T-Mobile for Strategic Technology Innovation

28 novembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare announced a strategic technology relationship with T-Mobile to deliver additional business and technical capabilities to T-Mobile wholesale customers using LotusFlare Digital Network Operator® Cloud (DNO™ Cloud).

LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a fully digital platform providing products and services to help companies operate their businesses efficiently. LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a micro-services-based, cloud-native commerce platform designed from the ground up to take advantage of best-in-class, web-scale technologies.

LotusFlare will develop a solution for T-Mobile to simplify the creation and operation of wireless services for consumer or enterprise brands. T-Mobile's solution, developed by LotusFlare, and leveraging LotusFlare DNO Cloud, will power new customers, driving increased loyalty and engagement of their end-users while creating additional revenue streams.

"LotusFlare is a key collaborator in T-Mobile's efforts to expand our industry-leading wholesale services and bring a fresh perspective to the space," said Dan Thygesen, Senior Vice President of T-Mobile Wholesale and head of T-Mobile's growing wholesale business. "Given their dedication to innovation and cloud-native technology, we are thrilled to team with LotusFlare and bring more solutions to our customers."

"We are delighted to be selected by T-Mobile Wholesale as a strategic technology collaborator. LotusFlare DNO Cloud will help T-Mobile accelerate its market-leading position," said Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare. "LotusFlare is thankful for its relationship with T-Mobile and looks forward to helping T-Mobile continue to simplify technology and simplify customer experience."

About LotusFlare LotusFlare's mission is to design, build and continuously advance a digital commerce and monetization platform that simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes to enterprises. LotusFlare serves Telekom Austria Group (A1), T-Mobile, Globe Telecom, CelcomDigi, Singtel, GOMO, Digicel, re:do and other leading CSPs. Learn more at lotusflare.com.

LotusFlare News: https://lotusflare.com/news/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lotusflareTwitter: https://twitter.com/lotus_flare

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1710355/LotusFlare_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283730/t_mobile_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lotusflare-teams-up-with-t-mobile-for-strategic-technology-innovation-301996692.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
