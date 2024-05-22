Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 22 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Lycored Launches New Lumenato® Delivery Format, Offering Customers Expanded Product Opportunities

22 maggio 2024 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRANCHBURG, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored, the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage, and dietary supplement products, just launched a new delivery format – Lumenato® Emulsion – for their proprietary extract, Lumenato. This will be Lycored's latest addition to their lineup of delivery formats for this ingestible skincare ingredient, providing Consumer Packaged Goods companies with expanded formulation opportunities.

 

Lumenato is made of phytonutrients, like phytoene and phytofluene, and essential fatty acids that build a reservoir of goodness within the body; working from inside of the body out to support skin structure and protect collagen for improved elasticity, firmness, and more.1,2 This new liquid emulsion expands brands' opportunities to leverage the versatile benefits of Lumenato in new applications, including liquid and shot-style beverages, such as wellness shots.

Backed by science and formulated with results and functionality in mind, Lumenato Emulsion brings Lycored's customers a free-flowing format that leaves no visible particles and can be handled with ease. To assess Lumenato emulsion's performance over time, a 9-month shelf-life stability study helped determine the active's presence by measuring levels of carotenoids, phytoene and phytofluene, while stability was determined by evaluating beverage color. Results established it as a reliable, shelf-stable format that effectively supports beauty from within for consumers. Whether used stand-alone or paired with other ingredients like collagen and ceramides for synergistic effects, Lumenato presents diverse opportunities for brands in the growing wellness beverage category.

Lumenato comes in two other formulations: Lumenato Starch Beadlets, used for gummies, dry beverages, and capsules, and Lumenato Extract, used for soft gels, nutritional bars, chocolates, and ice cream. Caroline Schroeder, Global Head of Marketing, states, "Lumenato is a star skincare ingredient that strengthens skin from the inside out, supporting beauty from within. With our latest Lumenato emulsion delivery format, brands can develop more nourishing, top-of-the-line, and shelf-stable products to draw in and delight their consumers."

About Lycored  Lycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.   

Contact  Katie Hill  Padilla  +1-480-285-8148  katie.hill@padillaco.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418971/Lycored_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lycored-launches-new-lumenato-delivery-format-offering-customers-expanded-product-opportunities-302152397.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN20594 en US Moda Alimentazione Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Lycored Launches New Lumenato delivery format format fornitura
Vedi anche
News to go
Piano 'salva casa' venerdì in Cdm
News to go
Auto, i dati sulle immatricolazioni
News to go
Taxi in sciopero oggi, lo stop dalle 8 alle 22
New to go
Ita Airways-Lufthansa, settimana decisiva: senza miglioramenti rischio bocciatura Ue
News to go
Iran, schianto in elicottero: morto il presidente Raisi
News to go
Dichiarazione redditi 2024 , al via da oggi modifica e invio 730 precompilato
News to go
Istat: aumentata la povertà assoluta
News to go
Meta, Ue indaga su Facebook e Instagram
News to go
Istat, in Italia meno figli e sempre più tardi
News to go
Tavolini all'aperto, governo lavora per renderli strutturali
News to go
Omofobia, Italia non firma dichiarazione Ue
News to go
L'indagine: biellesi popolo di risparmiatori


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza