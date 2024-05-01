Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

MagVenture Announces Collaboration with Magnus Medical to Bring the SAINT® Neuromodulation System to Market

01 maggio 2024 | 12.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MagVenture is proud to announce its partnership with Magnus Medical, providing its industry-leading MagPro® magnetic stimulation system to support an exciting new chapter in therapeutic transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) through Magnus' SAINT®  neuromodulation system.  SAINT therapy will enable patients to receive a quick, highly effective treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), especially in the acute setting where TMS has been limited in adoption.

SAINT therapy is an FDA-cleared, rapid-acting, and non-invasive treatment for treatment-resistant major depression in adults who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medications. Treatment consists of MRI-guided identification of stimulation targets and a proprietary protocol that condenses treatment to just five days. 

"MagVenture's high-performance intermittent theta burst system supports our innovative SAINT therapy, therefore, we are poised to deliver rapid and effective relief to people who suffer from treatment-resistant depression," said Christian Gormsen, President and CEO of Magnus Medical. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and changing people's lives."

Kerry Rome, SVP of Sales and Marketing at MagVenture, Inc. continued, "We are excited to enable the expansion of SAINT across the U.S. powered by MagVenture hardware, as well as installation and service support to ensure customers who offer SAINT will experience the same high-quality and reliable operations for which MagVenture is known."

MagVenture and Magnus Medical will exhibit at the upcoming Clinical TMS Society Annual Meeting in London in June where the SAINT system can be seen firsthand.

About MagVenture

MagVenture is a private, market-leading manufacturer of non-invasive TMS systems worldwide. Headquartered in Denmark, MagVenture has been pioneering leading-edge TMS solutions for more than 30 years. MagVenture's systems are used for both research and treatment in the fields of psychiatry, neurophysiology, neurology, cognitive neuroscience, and rehabilitation. For more information, visit www.magventure.com

Media inquiries:

Kerry Romekr@magventure.com or Lauren Schultheissls@magventure.com, MagVenture, Inc., +1.888.624.7764

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2402306/Logo_2700_px_wide_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/magventure-announces-collaboration-with-magnus-medical-to-bring-the-saint-neuromodulation-system-to-market-302132585.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN02415 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Neuromodulation system therapeutic transcranial magnetic stimulation system sistema
Vedi anche
News to go
Primo Maggio, Circo Massimo al centro della Festa dei Lavoratori
News to go
Aumenti record per i prezzi del cacao, la denuncia di Codacons
Balneari, l'appello di Licordari: "Decine di migliaia di posti a rischio" - Video
News to go
Europee 2024, inchiesta su Instagram e Facebook: violazioni su lotta a disinformazione
News to go
Dichiarazione dei redditi 2024, da oggi è scaricabile online
News to go
Meteo primo maggio, ecco che tempo farà
News to go
Social card da 460 euro, come funziona
News to go
Spagna, Sanchez resta alla guida del governo
News to go
Nuovo Patto stabilità e crescita, via libera finale del Consiglio Ue
News to go
Salari e occupazione, Meloni incontra i sindacati
News to go
Sfruttavano migranti nei campi in Toscana, arrestati 10 pakistani
News to go
Il Papa parteciperà ai lavori del G7 sull'Intelligenza artificiale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza