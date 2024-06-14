MAMMOTION's YUKA Series Robotic Lawn Mower Brings Refined Lawn Art and Leisure to Europe

MAMMOTION showcases new self-emptying lawn sweeper at spoga+gafa 2024

COLOGNE, Germany, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMMOTION, a leading innovator in robotic lawn care solutions, has launched its highly anticipated YUKA Series robotic lawn mower in Europe. The new self-emptying lawn sweeping mower will be showcased at the upcoming spoga+gafa trade fair in Cologne, Germany on June 16-18 (Stand E058, Hall 6), where attendees will experience its advanced features and capabilities firsthand.

YUKA Series combines 3D vision positioning technology, RTK satellite navigation, and intelligent obstacle avoidance to deliver meticulous lawn maintenance with ease. Designed for small to medium-sized lawns, YUKA Series eliminates the need for perimeter wires and ensures a clutter-free garden by autonomously disposing of grass clippings, leaves, and debris at up to 100 user-designated drop spots. Users can also select customized designs in the MAMMOTION app and have YUKA's AI algorithms "print" patterns into the lawn during mowing.

"At MAMMOTION, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy a beautiful, perfectly maintained lawn without sacrificing their free time or weekend plans," said Jidong Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. "The YUKA Series is a testament to our commitment to making lawn care effortless and enjoyable. With its advanced technology, intelligent features, and creative possibilities, the YUKA Series empowers homeowners to transform their lawns into stunning, living works of art. We're thrilled to bring this innovative solution to the European market and look forward to helping more people discover the joy of a flawless lawn, without the heavy lift."

YUKA Series can manage up to 20 different mowing regions, enabling users to establish channels across multiple zones, even through narrow passages between houses. Its dual cutting plates span 320mm, with an in-app adjustable cutting height of 20-90mm to ensure optimal performance, uninterrupted mowing, and carpet-like appearance - even when tackling tall, thick, and wet grass.

YUKA 1500 is now officially available for purchase through Amazon Germany, Amazon France and Mammotion EU store. The YUKA (without a sweeper) costs €1,499, while the YUKA with sweeper kit costs €1,899 and includes a sweeper and an extra 4.5Ah battery.

The YUKA Series includes two models. The YUKA 2000 will be available in Europe starting in July.

YUKA 1500 YUKA 2000 Max. Mowing Size 1,500 ㎡ 2,000 ㎡ Max. Multi-zone Management 10 20 Mowing Area Per Hour 350㎡/h 350㎡/h Cutting Height 20-90 mm 20-90 mm Cutting Width 320 mm 320 mm Max. Slope Without Sweeper 45% (24°） 45% (24°）

To learn more about the YUKA Series robotic lawn mower, visit https://mammotion.com/pages/yuka or stop by Mammotion's booth at spoga+gafa 2024.

About MAMMOTIONMAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent and high-quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. Our mission commences with revolutionizing robot lawn mowers for both professionals and consumers, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438837/YUKA.jpg