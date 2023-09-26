Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 07:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:13 Stupro Caivano, nove ordinanze di custodia cautelare

07:10 IT-alert, oggi test in Abruzzo e in Trentino: cos'è e cosa fare

00:35 Giorgio Napolitano, oggi funerale alla Camera. Mattarella, Macron e Steinmeier in Aula

00:35 Giorgio Napolitano, il programma dei funerali di oggi

00:25 Grande Fratello 2023, c'è il primo eliminato: è Claudio

00:21 F35 italiani intercettano due caccia russi in spazio aereo Nato

22:11 Giorgio Napolitano, sepoltura al cimitero acattolico di Roma

21:49 Scendono da auto in panne, travolti da tir: due morti

21:26 Banche, restyling della tassa extra-profitti: cosa cambia

20:36 Pnrr Italia, la cabina di regia. Meloni: "Lavoriamo per la quinta rata"

20:27 Decreto energia, 80 euro bonus benzina e condono scontrini: le novità

18:57 Governo, Giorgia Meloni: "Dopo un anno Nazione più credibile e stabile"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mango TV's Reality Show Call Me By Fire 3 Goes Viral, More International Artists Seeking to Perform in China

26 settembre 2023 | 07.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third season of Mango TV's singing reality television show Call Me By Fire 3 was successfully launched on August 25, 2023. With singers, actors, and artists from different countries and regions competing on the same stage, the multicultural show is a musical festival that highlights the charm of Chinese pop music. It has also uncovered a growing trend of international artists using performances in China as a springboard for their careers.

Since its launch, Call Me By Fire has garnered over 7.5 million views on YouTube as of September 1, with many YouTube influencers posting reaction videos lauding the show's stage design and the outstanding performance of the artists. This not only proves the high quality of the program itself, but also highlights the importance of cross-cultural communication.

This season of Call Me By Fire invited 32 artists from China, Malaysia, Thailand, and the United States, including actor Lu Yi from China, Nicholas Teo from Malaysia, and actor Jeff Worakamon Satur from Thailand. The multicultural aspect gives the show a more international flavor, offering audiences the opportunity for a deeper understanding of the musical and artistic styles from various countries worldwide, leading Jeff Luo to comment after seeing Ma Xiaolong perform a Chinese modern dance called My Beauty, "It touched me so much that I've been moved to tears."

In addition to their musical talents, this season's guests share many touching stories of the difficulties they have overcome in their lives and whom all unreservedly showcase themselves on stage. Asian pop icon Jimmy Lin has survived car accidents, lost over ten kilograms in weight, and even overcome having nails embedded in his arms.

With the continuous innovation of Mango TV variety shows, Call Me By Fire 3 provides a brand new musical feast for global audiences while indicating the development of the music industry in China and showcasing the influence of Chinese pop music.

Watch the third season of "Call Me By Fire" exclusively on Mango TV: https://www.mgtv.com/b/571604/19659376.html?fpa=1871&fpos=&lastp=ch_home

About Mango TV

Mango TV is an Internet video platform of Hunan Broadcasting System. Its International APP covers more than 195 countries and regions all over the world, with over 130 million downloads, playing an important part in the export of Chinese culture globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219643/Mango_TV_s_Reality_Show_Call_Me_By_Fire_3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mango-tvs-reality-show-call-me-by-fire-3-goes-viral-more-international-artists-seeking-to-perform-in-china-301938383.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN18762 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Mango TV's Cina the multicultural show is the charm
Vedi anche
News to go
Euro 7, novità dal Consiglio Ue
News to go
Hollywood, accordo sceneggiatori-Studios
News to go
Migranti, Meloni scrive a Scholz
News to go
Tegola Inter, infortunio Arnautovic: le condizioni dell'attaccante
News to go
Ucraina: "Comandante russo flotta Mar Nero ucciso in attacco Sebastopoli"
News to go
Caro affitti, da Roma a Milano nuova protesta degli studenti
News to go
Ventotene, importante scoperta archeologica nelle acque dell'isola
News to go
Morto Matteo Messina Denaro, disposta l'autopsia
News to go
Morte Messina Denaro, Salvatore Borsellino: "Si porta suoi terribili segreti nella tomba"
News to go
Caro-scuola, taglio netto delle spese da parte delle famiglie italiane
News to go
Covid e vaccino, in arrivo quasi 1 milione di dosi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza