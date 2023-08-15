Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 12:40
comunicato stampa

Maypharm Launches METOO FILL HA FILLER, Metox botulinum toxin with a 2nd generation technological advantage

15 agosto 2023 | 11.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypharm CO, LTD, known as a Korean manufacturer, recently successfully launched Metox botulinum toxin with a 2nd generation technological advantage and meNnus PLA filler for collagen regeneration using only advanced technologies in the developed products that are responsible for their safety and effectiveness.

For many years, France, Germany, and USA have been considered constant leaders in the field of cosmetology and innovations in the creation of products for cosmetology market. But everything changed after the entry into the arena of South Korea, a country that has made a real revolution in the beauty industry, incorporating the use of innovative technologies into production, and introducing products to the world that has no analogues before.

METOOFILL hyaluronic acid dermal filler (CE Approved), made by Maypharm CO, LTD, overcame the limitations of traditional hyaluronic acid cross-linking technology by using patented innovative three patented technologies.

1. Microbead Monophasic Technology

This patented technology increases the gel's durability with a homogeneous structure of HA particles that provides stable volume, outstanding cohesion, and migration resistance.

2. Multi-stage Cross-linking Technology

Metoo Fill goes through a three-stage high-rate DVS cross linking process that optimizes density, provides outstanding viscoelastic properties, flexibility and an improved injectability profile while retaining the biocompatibility and physical functionality of unmodified HA.

3. Multi-degree Amphiphilic Purification

After cross-linking, Metoo Fill goes through a multi-step purification process to completely neutralize the cross-linking agent using PBS solution, resulting in a network of HA chains with a purity of over 97%, as opposed to other products in the market with a purity up to 95%.

As a result, the Metoo Fill series contains 4 lines with different gel parameters for various needs: Applying these three patented technologies, the products METOO FILL are longer-lasting, easily moldable, resulting in a very natural finish that will satisfy the client.

For further details, please contact us at maypharm@maypharm.co.kr or visit our website, https://www.may-pharm.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185792/METOO_FILL_HA_FILLER.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185793/METOO_FILL_HA_FILLER2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maypharm-launches-metoo-fill-ha-filler-metox-botulinum-toxin-with-a-2nd-generation-technological-advantage-301900737.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
