Lunedì 18 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 08:01
Maytronics Expands Its Portfolio with Cutting-Edge Pool Innovations at Piscine Global 2024

18 novembre 2024 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The global leader in pool cleaning technology introduces cutting-edge cordless robotic cleaners and wellness-driven solutions for an effortless, personalized pool experience

KIBBUTZ YIZREEL, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Maytronics (TASE: MTRN), the global leader in pool cleaning technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations at Piscine Global 2024, taking place at Eurexpo Lyon from November 19-22, 2024. Visitors can experience these groundbreaking products at Hall 4, 4C36 and 4C42.

Building on its decades-long reputation for quality and innovation, Maytronics is introducing a new range of cordless robotic pool cleaners designed to meet the evolving needs of modern pool owners. The lineup includes the Dolphin LIBERTY line, the Niya Tracker robot line, and the Dolphin Skimmi line, each offering unique features to enhance the pool cleaning experience.

The new LIBERTY 600 brings advanced cleaning performance and superior water clarity, while the Niya Tracker combines efficient and hassle-free cleaning for the more price conscious pool owner. The Dolphin Skimmi rounds out the new product offering with effective water surface cleaning, keeping pools free of floating debris with minimal effort. All the new products are designed to meet the cleaning needs of pool owners, while delivering hassle-free solutions and exceptional post-sales support.

Maytronics is also unveiling Mineral Swim, a cutting-edge purification system that combines the natural therapeutic benefits of Dead Sea minerals with AI-driven technology. With smart, autonomous, and self-calibrating control, Mineral Swim transforms pools into spa-like retreats in the pool owner's backyard.

"Our focus remains on innovating to meet pool owners' needs and their future expectations," said Sharon Goldenberg, CEO of Maytronics. "We're dedicated to creating personalized, technology-driven solutions that not only simplify pool care but elevate the entire experience, empowering an exceptional pool ownership experience."

Founded in 1983, Maytronics has established itself as a global leader in the pool industry. The company operates through six subsidiaries in the US, France, Germany, Spain, and Australia, and collaborates with over 100 distributors across more than 65 countries to provide comprehensive customer support. Serving millions of customers worldwide, Maytronics consistently sets industry standards for innovation and customer satisfaction, delivering exceptional experiences through cutting-edge technology.

For more information visit: https://lyon.maytronics.com/ 

Contact:

Tomer RubinshteinTomer.Rubinshtein@Maytronics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2559906/Maytronics_LIBERTY_600.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maytronics-expands-its-portfolio-with-cutting-edge-pool-innovations-at-piscine-global-2024-302307762.html

