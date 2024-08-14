Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
16:16
MCR Oil Tools Announces Landmark Court Decision

14 agosto 2024 | 16.16
ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MCR Oil Tools LLC announces a landmark victory following a highly anticipated ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The Court has affirmed that MCR's disassembled Radial Cutting Torches (RCT), essential for cutting oil well pipes, may continue to be shipped as non-explosive based on science and established law.

For over 30 years, MCR has proudly maintained a pristine safety record in the shipping and operations of our innovative thermite technology. Despite this, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that is responsible for regulating the transportation of hazardous materials, arbitrarily designated our RCTs "explosives" without any safety justification, seemingly relying on unsupported and biased comments from our competitors. The Court of Appeals decisively ruled that PHMSA acted arbitrarily and capriciously thrice over by misinterpreting its own regulations, ignoring critical factual evidence, and reaching a conclusion that was directly contradicted by the evidence and test results from PHMSA's own thermite study and test labs.

Mike Robertson, MCR's Founder, President and CEO, stated "We are extremely pleased with the Court of Appeals' decision. It not only reaffirms that our technology can continue to be safely shipped in its disassembled form as non-explosive, but also validates our rigorous safety standard to which we have adhered to for nearly 4 decades. MCR plans to build upon this decision by exploring actions against several entities which wrongly leveled accusations against our proven safe tools." 

MCR combines patented technology and proprietary thermite mix to provide down hole tools for pipe recovery operations that ensures extreme stability, spotless safety record and superior operational success.

For more information, please contactPouya MahbodPhone: 817-704-6675Email: Pouyah.Mahbod@mcroiltools.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2481689/4858811/MCR_Oil_Tools_LLC.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mcr-oil-tools-announces-landmark-court-decision-302222455.html

