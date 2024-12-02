Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Dicembre 2024
MeditWave 2024 in Porto Brings Together Global Experts to Shape the Future of Digital Dental Solutions

02 dicembre 2024
PORTO, Portugal, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, Medit, a global leader in digital dentistry solutions, hosted its two-day MeditWave 2024 in Porto, Portugal. This dynamic gathering of dental professionals from around the world fostered valuable exchanges and showcased the latest innovations in digital dental workflows.

Programs offered participants opportunities to learn new techniques, explore emerging technologies, and gain insights into the advanced applications of Medit's digital dental solutions. A panel discussion, led by Medit's CEO Han Ryu, CTO Michael Lee, and CCO Ryan Choi, explored the latest trends shaping the digital dentistry landscape.

Hands-on courses and discussions at MeditWave covered topics such as "Solving Difficult Scanning Cases Together" and "Future Trends and Technologies of Intraoral Scanners." Medit product specialists guided participants through practical exercises, providing actionable insights into advanced scanning techniques.

The event also featured a "Power Talk" session, where participants shared complex patient cases they successfully resolved using Medit's intraoral scanner technology. Topics included "Deprogramming Occlusion" and the "All-on-X procedure with Medit," fostering a collaborative environment for in-depth knowledge exchange and open innovation.

One participant commented, "MeditWave provided an invaluable opportunity to meet Medit's leadership team and fellow dental professionals, exchange real-life patient cases, discuss emerging trends, and explore potential advancements in digital tools. This level of direct interaction has been rare, yet essential in advancing digital practices."

The insights and ideas exchanged at MeditWave will play a pivotal role in guiding Medit's future product and software development, with a commitment to addressing key industry challenges and enhancing digital workflows for clinicians worldwide. "Engaging with digital dentistry experts from around the globe and sharing real-world cases with the Medit intraoral scanner series have reinforced our commitment to delivering scanner solutions that truly address user needs. Medit will continue advancing its technology to provide the highest quality services for patient care," said a Medit leadership team member.

In order to find more information about MeditWave 2024 in Porto, visit Medit's official website.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meditwave-2024-in-porto-brings-together-global-experts-to-shape-the-future-of-digital-dental-solutions-302319364.html

articoli
in Evidenza