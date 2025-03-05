Meizu's Mr. Gu Binbin at MWC25: Meizu is Back to Global Market with Flyme AI Ecosystem

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meizu has marked its back to global market at MWC in Barcelona. In exclusive interactions with several media outlets, Mr. Gu Binbin, the executive director of overseas business, discussed the brand's global strategy, "smart phones + XR + smart cars" ecosystem, and localization operations.

As Meizu has amassed a huge fan base over the past years both in China and globe, the announcement of going back to global market attracts widespread attention. The first question Mr. Gu need to answer, is Meizu's globalization strategy and how to choose the right market.

"Our globalization strategy is rooted in two pillars: market demand and technological innovation. " Mr. Gu shows his strategic thoughts and tells Meizu's approach.

"We now operates in over 30 countries and regions across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia and Europe. Each market requires tailored solutions, so we have our 'Global Vision, Local Execution' approach." This approach ensures that marketing, R&D, and customer support resonate with each market's unique dynamics, which are the foundation of Meizu's localization strategy. In the near future, Meizu will deepen presence in these markets while exploring new opportunities.

Mr. Gu mentioned that the strategies now implementing which differentiate Meizu from other competitors, "Smart phone + XR + Smart cars" ecosystem and "All in AI" strategy. In Meizu's philosophy, smart phones, AR and smart cars are all important parts of the digital life of the future. While each serves distinct purposes, they can be highly interconnected technically.

The core is Flyme AIOS which can seamlessly connect the smart phones, XR glasses and cars, bring a more complete and intelligent experience for consumers. For instance, consumers can set navigation routes through their mobile phones and sync the information to the centre control screens of XR glasses and cars. In a meeting, XR Glasses can translate and synchronize the minutes of the meeting to the mobile phone and computer in real time; while the smart car can automatically plan the best route according to the consumers' schedule. This multi-terminal collaborative experience not only improves the consumers' work efficiency, but also enhances the product's usage scenario and value.

Last year, Meizu introduced its "All in AI" strategy, placing AI at the core of its product development across the entire line. With AI as its foundation, Meizu has built a multi-scenario convergent AI ecosystem, and provide more intelligent functions to users. For instance, on mobile phones, AI technology enhances functions such as photo taking, voice assistant and personalized recommendations. XR glasses achieve innovative applications such as real-time translation, navigation and conference assistant through AI. On smart cars, the AI-driven Flyme Auto system provides users with a smarter driving experience.

Moreover, the collaboration with Geely Group accelerates Flyme Auto's technology adoption and industry empowerment. Flyme Auto is one of China's most widely adopted smart cockpit OS, installed in over 500,000 vehicles.

As one of the smoothest and fastest-growing smart cockpit operating systems. In January 2025, the sales volume of smart cars installed with Flyme Auto exceeded 132,000 units, ranking number one. Also, Flyme Auto has synchronized with Geely to go global, adapting 22 models from Geely, LYNK & CO and other brands. Flyme Auto now has been exported to the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions, bringing thousands of consumers a brand new cross-terminal intelligent experience.

Worth mentioning is that Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

Looking ahead, Meizu will stand firm to "All in AI" and globalization strategy and continue to invest in product development and market expansion, bringing better full ecological products to tech lovers around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634544/image_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634545/Image_2.jpg