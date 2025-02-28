Mexico Reaches Record 35.1 Million Vehicles in Operation, Reveals Integrate Data Facts (IDF)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrate Data Facts (IDF) today announced the results of its 2024 year-end Vehicles in Operation (VIO) study for Mexico, revealing a record-breaking 35.1 million vehicles now circulating on Mexican roads. This significant milestone underscores the growing demand for automotive products and services in the country.

The comprehensive study, covering vehicles from model years 1961 to 2025, encompassed cars, vans, SUVs, pickups, and medium and heavy trucks. Key findings include:

The rising average vehicle age has significant implications for the automotive aftermarket. An older fleet necessitates increased demand for spare parts, maintenance, and repairs, creating substantial opportunities for businesses serving the Mexican market.

"The 16.2-year average age signifies a large population of vehicles requiring consistent maintenance and repairs," stated Evaristo Garcia, IDF's CEO. "This translates to a robust demand for automotive parts and services, ensuring the continued mobility of the Mexican population."

Even in light of recent trade tariffs, the 35.1 million vehicles in operation are already on the roads and require essential resources such as fuel, spare parts, repairs, and tires. It is crucial for companies within the automotive aftermarket to effectively serve and support Mexico, ensuring the country's continued progress amidst this record-high vehicle count.

"With 35.1 million vehicles in operation, the automotive aftermarket plays a critical role in keeping Mexico moving forward," Evaristo added.

